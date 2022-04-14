UPSC CSE Key – April 14, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 14, 2022. If you missed the April 13, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Colombo needs more, India may up aid by $2 bn

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is a Currency Swap?

• How a Currency Swap Works?

• What Is a Credit Line?

• How Does a Credit Line Work?

• Know in detail about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

• Sri Lanka’s rice production crisis-What’s the issue?

• Sri Lankan Crisis and organic farming-Connect the dots

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this

statement?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• Who is helping Sri Lanka?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

THE CITY

For urban poor, access to electricity improves, work needed on safai-paani

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies I: Urbanization, their problems and their remedies.

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you understand by the term ‘Urban Poor’?

• Lokniti-CSDS study on urban slums in Delhi-Key Highlights

• ‘Delhi model of governance’-What is it?

• What do you understand by term ‘Urbanisation’?

• Urbanisation in India-Key Features and Associated Challenges

• Name some Schemes by the Government of India for Urban Poverty Alleviation

• Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (National Urban Livelihoods Mission)-Key Features

• Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation-Key Features

EXPRESS NETWORK

Bullet train trials to be conducted at 350 kmph in 2026, say officials

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Infrastructure: Energy, Ports, Roads, Airports, Railways etc.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Bullet Train Project in India-Know in Detail

• Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train-Key Highlights

• What other high-speed rail projects are in the pipeline?

• Significance of high-speed rail projects (HSR) for India?

• What are the arguments against Bullet Trains in India?

• What Is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV)?

EXPLAINED

Why lemons are so costly now

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Key Points to Ponder:

• How much lemon is grown in the country, and where?

• Top five Lemon growing states in India?

• What is the fruit’s cycle?

• How much have prices risen?

• What is the reason for the hike?

• When will the market see a correction in prices?

Armed drone that stays aloft, waiting to attack

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Security challenges and their management in border areas

Key Points to Ponder:

• Drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)-Know in detail

• What exactly is a CALM System?

• What is the Request for Information (RFI) that the Army has issued and when?

• What use of the equipment has been specified in the Request for Information (RFI)?

• Has this kind of system been used in combat?

• What is Anti-drone technology?

Why are Covid-19 vaccines administered into the upper arm?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Key Points to Ponder:

• Why are vaccines generally administered into muscle?

• Why the upper arm muscle in particular?

• Why not administer the vaccine directly into the vein?

• Which vaccines are administered through other routes?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Price of Things

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• What is Stagflation?

• How does one get into Stagflation?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What Is Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• Monetary Policy Committee MPC-Importance

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal

Standing Facility (MSF), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Babasaheb Vs Intolerance

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Modern Indian history from about the middle of the eighteenth century until the present-significant events, personalities, issues.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar-Know about him, his Contributions and His Legacy

• Babasaheb Ambedkar and Drafting of the Indian Constitution-Know in detail

• Babasaheb Ambedkar’s View on the British Rule in India

• Babasaheb Ambedkar on Democracy-Social and Economic Democracy

• Babasaheb Ambedkar-Priority to Social Reform, Attack on the Caste and Untouchability, Removal of Untouchability

• B.R. Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi-the two different ideologies

• Gandhian Philosophy and Ambedkar’s notion of Social Democracy relevance in the present scenario-Brainstorm

ECONOMY

Trai 5G suggestions: Industry concerned

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Fifth generation wireless technology (5G)-what do you understand by this?

• Difference between 4G and 5G

• 5G Technology – Key Features

• 5G Spectrum Allocation-who Decides? (Nodal Ministry/Department)

• Telecom Regulatory Authority of India -Role and Mandate

• What are the recommendations made by TRAI with respect to 5G spectrum?

• What concerns has industry raised on TRAI’s 5G spectrum price recommendation?

• What are the other concerns raised by industry bodies over TRAI recommendations?

• Long-term evolution (LTE) mobile broadband networks

• What are Electromagnetic Spectrum and Radio Spectrum? Any correlations between these two terms?

• Radio Waves and Radio Bands

• International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-About, Role and Member Countries

• Department of Telecommunications and Digital Communications Commission- About, Vision, Mission, Functions

• C-Band and 5G communications-what are the apprehensions and challenges associated with 5G Communication

