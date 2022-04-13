UPSC CSE Key – April 13, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 13, 2022. If you missed the April 12, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

At 6.95%, inflation up to 17-month high; slight uptick in sluggish industry output

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Inflation and Various Types of Inflation

• Causes of Inflation

• Long term, Medium Term and Short-term impact of Inflation

• What is Stagflation?

• How does one get into Stagflation?

• What is CPI-based Inflation or Retail Inflation?

• How Inflation is Measured in India?

• What do you understand by Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and Consumer Price Index?

• New Standard for Measuring Inflation in India and Old Standard for Measuring Inflation-Key Differences

• What Is Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• Monetary Policy Committee MPC-Importance

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal Standing Facility (MSF), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR)

• Impact of Money Supply on an Economy-Inflation or Deflation?

• Steps or Measures Taken by GOI to Control Inflation

• National Statistical Office (NSO)-About, Vision, Mandate and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explain Speaking: Why (gentle) policymakers prefer retail (over wholesale) inflation

📍 What is Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation?

THE CITY

Capital sees hotter start to the summer as compared to previous years

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian and World Geography

Mains Examination: General Studies I: Important Geophysical phenomena such as earthquakes, Tsunami, Volcanic activity, cyclone etc., geographical features and their location-changes in critical geographical features (including water-bodies and ice-caps) and in flora and fauna and the effects of such changes.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is a heat wave?

• Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) criteria for Heat Waves?

• What is the present situation of Heat Waves in India?

• Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

• What is La Nina phenomenon?

• What is the reason behind an early heat wave in North India?

• La Nina phenomenon, North-South low-pressure pattern over India in winters and Heat waves-Connect the dots

• What is the Impact of these Heat Waves?

• Health Impacts of Heat Waves

• India Meteorological Department (IMD)-About, Role and Objectives

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Why is India facing a prolonged heat wave in 2022?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

The quality of privacy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is the Metaverse and Where Did the Concept Come From?

• Metaverse and the present form of the Internet-Compare and Contrast

• Metaverse and the Associated Challenges?

• What have Apple and Google done to enhance their privacy of datas?

• What is the Privacy Sandbox?

• How do cookies work, in plain terms?

• How could these developments in big tech companies like Google and Apple lead to further concentration of data?

• Competition Commission of India (CCI)-Composition, Functions and Role

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Apple, Google privacy moves: boost to user agency, data concentration

THE IDEAS PAGE

Rajapaksa’s reckoning

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know in detail about Sri Lanka’s economic crisis

• Sri Lanka’s rice production crisis-What’s the issue?

• Sri Lankan Crisis and organic farming-Connect the dots

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this

statement?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• Who is helping Sri Lanka?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Sliding in Lanka

📍 Sri Lanka economic crisis explained: How did the country get here, who is helping?

EXPRESS NETWORK

NGT fines Rajasthan authorities Rs 6 crore over river pollution

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Statutory, regulatory and various quasi-judicial bodies.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is National Green Tribunal (NGT)?

• National Green Tribunal (NGT)-Structure, Powers, Jurisdiction and Role

• Landmark Judgements of National Green Tribunal (NGT)

• Principles of Justice adopted by National Green Tribunal (NGT)?

• What is the difference between a Court and a Tribunal?

• Map Work-Luni River

• Jawai, Sukri, Guhiya, Bandi and Jojari rivers are the main tributaries of Luni river-Locate them on Map

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Everything you need to know about the National Green Tribunal (NGT)

EXPLAINED

Midday meal & supplements

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Government policies and interventions for development in various sectors and issues arising out of their design and implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Midday Meal Scheme-What is the history of the scheme?

• Midday Meal Scheme and National Scheme for PM Poshan Shakti Nirman-Different or both are same?

• Key Features in the PM POSHAN Scheme?

• What is the scale of the scheme today?

• How wide are these variations in supplementary nutrition?

• Why are eggs part of the menu in so few states and UTs?

• Do the Centre and states run the scheme jointly?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Karnataka government has done right thing by adding eggs to mid-day meals

