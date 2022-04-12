UPSC CSE Key – April 12, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 12, 2022. If you missed the April 11, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

FRONT PAGE

Retail, MSMEs push credit growth rate to near double-digits

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Indian Economy and issues relating to planning, mobilization, of resources, growth, development and employment

Key Points to Ponder:

• What do you Understand by the term ‘Credit Growth’?

• Why Credit Growth matters in an Economy?

• What Are Capital Expenditures (CapEx)?

• Why Capital Expenditures (CapEx) is important in an Economy?

• What is credit off-take? How does it affect the Economy?

• What Is Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)?

• Monetary Policy Committee MPC-Importance

• Know about these terms-Bank Rate, Repo Rate, Reverse Repo Rate, Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF), Marginal

Standing Facility (MSF), Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Standing Deposit Facility (SDF)

• What is marginal cost of funds-based lending rate or MCLR?

• Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)-Key Provisions

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Key takeaways from MPC meeting: Repo, Reverse repo rates unchanged, SDF introduced

GOVT & POLITICS

Demand for parboiled rice low, can’t waste money, says Centre

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining

to the federal structure

• General Studies III: Issues of buffer stocks and food security, Food processing and related industries in India

Key Points to Ponder:

• Government of India’s Paddy Procurement Policy-Key Highlights

• What is Telangana State’s apprehension over paddy procurement?

• Parboiled Rice-what is it and why rice is parboiled?

• Cropping seasons of India- Kharif & Rabi

• Food grains production and total storage capacity available with Food Corporation of India (FCI), Central

Warehousing Corporation (CWC) and the State Agencies (both owned and hired capacity)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Why TRS has taken its big paddy protest to Delhi

Collegium process to appoint judges most democratic: CJI Ramana

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies-II: Structure, organization and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) Act 2014

• Supreme Court on NJAC Act 2014 (99th Constitutional Amendment Act)

• Collegium system of appointing judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts

• First Judges Case (1982), Second Judges Case (1993) and Third Judges Case (1998)

• Executive Vs Judiciary for appointment of judges in higher judiciary

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Supreme Court strikes down NJAC, revives collegium system

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Addressing poverty

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Mains Examination:

• General Studies II: Issues relating to poverty and hunger

• General Studies III: Inclusive growth and issues arising from it

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Poverty?

• How poverty is Defined by World Bank?

• Extreme poverty definition by World Bank?

• Classifications of poverty-Know in Detail (Hint: Absolute and Relative)

• Poverty estimation in India-How Poverty is defined in India?

• Alagh Committee (1979) Lakdawala Committee (1993), Tendulkar Committee (2009), Rangarajan committee (2012) and their poverty estimation.

• What do you understand by the term ‘head-count ratio’?

• What do understand by Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) and Government Final Consumption Expenditure (GFCE)?

• Poverty Alleviation Programs in India by Government of India

• Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY)-Key Features

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Understanding PM Garib Kalyan relief package: its components, and some perspective on implementation

THE IDEAS PAGE

The larger battle for Pakistan

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Mains Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• Pakistan Political Crisis-What is the main issue?

• Pakistan and internal political crisis-Background

• Pakistan political crisis and its impact on Afghanistan, China, India and USA

• Map Work-Pakistan

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: What political upheaval in Pakistan means for rest of the world

EXPLAINED

Sri Lanka: fall in rice output and the economy

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its Neighbourhood- Relations.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Sri Lanka’s rice production crisis-What’s the issue?

• Sri Lankan Crisis and organic farming-Connect the dots

• ‘Sri Lanka’s current economic crisis predates the “manmade” agriculture disaster’-How far you agree with this

statement?

• What happens with Sri Lanka’s foreign debt?

• Why is Sri Lanka’s economy in trouble?

• Emergency declared in Sri Lanka-Why and its Impact

• Emergency Provisions given in Indian Constitution Vs Emergency Provisions in Sri Lanka-Compare and Contrast

• Who is helping Sri Lanka?

• How India is helping Sri Lanka in this crisis Situation?

• India and Sri Lanka Bilateral Relations-Trust Deficit or Close Neighbours?

• Map Work- Sri Lanka

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Sliding in Lanka

Get an e-paper subscription via our special offer – click here

For any queries and feedback, contact priya.shukla@indianexpress.com

The UPSC KEY Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Updates.