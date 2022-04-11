UPSC CSE Key – April 11, 2022: What you need to read today

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for April 11, 2022. If you missed the April 8, 2022 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here

Ukraine & 2+2 in background, Modi and Biden to hold virtual meet today

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Mains Examination: General Studies II: Bilateral, regional and global groupings and agreements involving India and/or affecting India’s Interest

Key Points to Ponder:

• Two Plus Two (2+2) Dialogue- What is 2+2 in this context?

• 2+2 dialogue between India and the US-Know the Background

• Does India have a similar ‘2+2’ with any other country?

• How have the plans for the ‘2+2’ dialogue with the US played out so far?

• Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA)-Key Proposals

Two out of five new companies opted for 15% tax in 2019-20

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies III: Changes in industrial policy and their effects on

industrial growth.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What Is Corporate Tax and Corporate Tax Rate?

• Domestic Company, Foreign Company definition under Income Tax Act 1961

• The new corporate tax regime introduced in September 2019-Know in Detail

• What have the government, RBI said on this?

• What Is a Tax Haven?

• What Are Offshore Tax Havens?

THE EDITORIAL PAGE

Bond Identity

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination: General Studies II: Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds-Key Features

• Which Bank is the only bank authorised to sell Electoral Bonds?

• Electoral Bonds and associated issues

• When are the bonds available for purchase?

• Are electoral bonds taxable?

• Why were electoral bonds introduced in India?

• Why are electoral bonds being so vehemently opposed by transparency activists?

• How popular are electoral bonds as a route of donation?

• What does the Supreme Court have to say on electoral bonds?

• What is the Election Commission’s stand on electoral bonds?

• Reserve Bank of India on electoral bonds scheme?

Their Right to Work

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of these vulnerable sections

Key Points to Ponder:

• National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled v. Department of Empowerment for Persons with Disabilities and

Ors.)-Know the Context

• Disabled population Statistics given by Census 2011-Know the Data

• Supreme Court on Ravinder Kumar Dhariwal and Anr. v. Union of India and Ors-Know the Key Points

• Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 [RPwD Act]-Key Highlights

• Disable and Disability-Know these terms (Multidimensional approach like Social, Physical, Economical-try to

connect the dots)

• What are the Constitutional Frameworks for Differently abled in India?

• Government Programmes and initiatives for Disabled in India

• United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) and International Day of Persons

with Disabilities by the United Nations.

How to withdraw cash from an ATM through UPI, without a card

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is Unified Payments Interface (UPI)?

• National Payments Corporation of India-Know in Detail

• How will cash withdrawals via UPI work?

• What are the current ways of cardless cash withdrawals at ATMs?

• Could this impact debit card usage?

• What’s next in the UPI pipeline?

