UPSC CSE Key – April 1, 2022: What you need to read today

Front Page

AFSPA lifted from parts of Assam, Nagaland, Manipur

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance

Main Examination:

• General Studies II: Functions and responsibilities of the Union and the States, issues and challenges pertaining to the federal structure

• General Studies III: Security challenges and their management in border areas – linkages of organized crime with terrorism

Key Points to Ponder:

• Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), 1958

• Why AFSPA is Controversial?

• Framework agreement of 2015

• What is a “Disturbed Area”?

• The power to declare “Disturbed Area” lies with whom?

• Other States under AFSPA and why?

• Recommendation of Justice B.P. Jeevan Reddy Committee in 2005, Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) in 2007 and Santosh Hegde Committee appointed by Supreme Court in 2013

• The Supreme Court guidelines for the use of AFSPA in 1997

• Supreme Court on AFSPA (Naga People’s Movement of Human Rights v. Union of India 1998)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 AFSPA and the Northeast

📍 Why AFSPA exists

THE SECOND PAGE

New medical education guidelines recommend ‘Charakh Shapath’ in place of Hippocratic oath

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: History of India

Main Examination: General Studies IV: Contributions of moral thinkers and philosophers from India and world.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What’s the Hippocratic Oath?

• Who Was Hippocrates?

• What is ‘Hippocratic Corpus’?

• Who was Maharshi Charaka?

• What is ‘Charaka Samhita’?

• What’s the Charak Shapath?

• Ancient Indian system of medicine?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Explained: Hippocrates, Charaka, and the oath of medical ethics

IN PARLIAMENT

Sonia slams govt over NREGA cuts; ministers hit back

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Economic and Social Development

Main Examination: General Studies II: Welfare schemes for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States and the performance of these schemes

Key Points to Ponder:

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Mandate, Goals

• What are the core objectives of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS)?

• When was Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act passed by the Indian Parliament?

• What is the relationship between the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA) and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS)?

• In what way paradigm shift has taken place with the implementation of MGNREGA?

• Who are the key stakeholders of MGNREGS?

• What is the role of Gram Sabha and Gram Panchayat in MGNREGS?

• How is Household defined in MGNREGA?

• Issues with MGNREGA?

• What are the eligibility criteria for receiving the benefits under MGNREGA scheme?

• Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)-Nodal Ministry

• COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on MGNREGA?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 NREGS wages revised, less than 5 per cent hike in 21 states, Union Territories

EXPLAINED

What Is Genome Editing, And How Is It Different from Gm Technology?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies III: Awareness in the fields of IT, Space, Computers, robotics, nano-technology, bio-technology and issues relating to intellectual property rights.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What is genome editing?

• What do you Know about CRISPR-Cas9?

• What are Genetically modified organisms?

• How is gene editing different from GMO development?

• Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC)-Nodal Ministry, Mandate and Role

• What are the regulatory issues which have prevented wider adoption of GM technique?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 India eases release of genome editing norms; experts say move will help breeders and researchers

Previous Year UPSC Prelims 2017 Question covering the same Topic:

📍 CRISPR-Cas9 has been in the news recently, is

a. A series of multipurpose geostationary satellites launched by ISRO to satisfy the telecommunications,

broadcasting, meteorology, and search and rescue operations.

b. a system used by bacterial cells to recognise and destroy viral DNA as a form of adaptive immunity.

c. the world’s smallest satellite launched by NASA.

d. the world’s smallest satellite launched by ISRO.

What’s in India’s maritime deal with Sri Lanka?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Current events of national and international importance.

Main Examination: General Studies II: India and its neighborhood- relations

Key Points to Ponder:

• Co-operation on maritime security between India and Sri Lanka

• Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre (MRCC) and UN’s International Maritime Organisation

• Security and Growth for all in the Region (SAGAR) initiative in the Indian Ocean

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Eyes in ocean, unique ID, culture ties: India, Lanka seal pacts beyond aid

The Ideas Page

Crisis & sustainability

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change

Mains Examination: General Studies III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

Key Points to Ponder:

• Know about Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

• Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Sixth Assessment Report-Key Highlights

• What is Ecosystem-based adaptation suggested by the author in the article?

• What are the new insights on climate impacts, vulnerability and adaptation from IPCC?

• How will nature and the benefits it provides to people be affected by higher levels of warming?

• How will climate change affect the lives of today’s children tomorrow, if no immediate action is taken?

• Climate Change and India’s Strategy to deal with Climate Change

• What is Climate Resilient Development?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 Heed the Warning

Economy

Why have some e-scooters been catching fire?

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General Science

Main Examination: General Studies III: Science and Technology- developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

Key Points to Ponder:

• What are Lithium ion batteries?

• Lithium ion batteries-how do they work?

• What is a battery management system?

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍 EV scooters catching fire: A look at the incidents that prompted govt to order a probe

