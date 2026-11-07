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UPSC Key: OBC Creamy Layer, Air Pollution and North Korea’s Cyber Threat

Why has the Supreme Court ruled that parental income alone cannot determine the creamy layer status of OBCs? How can India address air pollution beyond emergency measures such as GRAP? What are the implications of the Agnipath revision and rising overseas investments by Indian companies for the Indian economy? Explore these topics and more in the Indian Express UPSC Key for November 7, 2026.

UPSC KEY, EXPRESS PREMIUM,UPSC Key November, 2026: Here's what you should be reading from the November 7, 2026 edition of the Indian Express.
27 min readNew DelhiNov 7, 2026 07:35 PM IST First published on: Nov 7, 2026 at 07:35 PM IST

Written by Sanju Singh

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 7, 2026. If you missed the November 6, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here. 

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