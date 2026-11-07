Written by Sanju Singh

Important topics and their relevance in UPSC CSE exam for November 7, 2026. If you missed the November 6, 2026 UPSC CSE exam key from the Indian Express, read it here.

Advertisement

Front Page

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Polity and Governance: Constitution, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Mains Examination: GS II: Welfare policies for vulnerable sections of the population by the Centre and States; mechanisms, laws, institutions and Bodies constituted for the protection and betterment of the vulnerable sections.

Advertisement

What’s the ongoing story: The Supreme Court on Friday reaffirmed its March 11 judgment, which held that the creamy layer status of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) cannot be decided solely on parental income, and rejected the Centre’s request for two years to implement the ruling. A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan also turned down the Centre’s plea to make the judgment applicable only prospectively, saying there was “no convincing or reasonable justification” for deferring its implementation.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What is the creamy layer concept among OBCs?

2. What was the objective behind introducing the creamy layer principle?

3. What are the provisions of the 1993 Office Memorandum (OM) regarding the identification of the creamy layer among OBCs?

4. What was the clarification issued by the government in 2004?

5. Why did the Supreme Court hold that income from salaries alone cannot be the sole criterion to decide whether a candidate falls within the creamy layer?

6. What is the significance of Articles 14, 15 and 16 in this context?

Key Takeaways:

— The dispute centred around a September 8, 1993, office memorandum (OM) issued by the Government of India, specifying who shall be creamy layer among OBCs and a clarification letter issued in this regard on October 14, 2004.

— The Supreme Court noted in its March 11 order that while the OM excluded income from salary and agricultural income from the income/wealth test for determination of creamy layer status, the letter directed inclusion of salary income of PSU and private sector employees, and this resulted in “hostile discrimination” between the wards of government servants and those of PSU/private sector employees.

— “The status as well as the category of post to which a candidate’s parent or parents belong is essential…”. “Thus, determination of creamy layer status solely on the basis of income brackets, without reference to the categories of posts and status parameters enunciated in the 1993 OM is clearly unsustainable in law,” the bench added.

— The court noted that “although the result of the civil service examination 2025 was declared on March 6, 26, the allocation of services has not yet been finalised”. It said that “the creamy layer principle, as interpreted in the said judgement, shall govern the allocation of services of OBC candidates, selected through the civil service examination 2025.”

— The court added that the government was free to formulate its policy concerning reservation and the creamy layer criteria in accordance with the Constitution and the principles laid down by the court.

Do You Know:

— The OBC Creamy Layer criteria exclude relatively affluent and socially advanced sections of OBCs from the 27% reservation in Central Government jobs and services.

— The criteria are primarily governed by the Office Memorandum (OM) dated September 8, 1993, and subsequent government instructions. They consider parents’ status, employment, occupation, property and income. The main categories are:

Constitutional posts: Children of persons holding specified constitutional positions are excluded.

Government services: The rank and status of parents are considered. Children of Group A/Class I officers are generally excluded. For Group B/Class II officers, the rules depend on the service category and employment status of both parents. Comparable posts in PSUs, banks and universities are assessed against government service categories.

Armed Forces: Children of officers holding the rank of Colonel or above in the Army, or equivalent ranks in the Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces, fall under the creamy layer.

Professional and business categories: Children of specified professionals, traders and industrialists may be excluded under prescribed income and wealth criteria.

Property owners: Certain landholdings, plantations and urban properties exceeding prescribed limits can attract exclusion.

Income and wealth test: For categories not covered by status-based criteria, the income and wealth test applies. The annual income limit was raised to ₹8 lakh in 2017 and is generally assessed over three consecutive years. Salary and agricultural income are excluded under the 1993 framework, subject to applicable service-status criteria and subsequent instructions.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍958 new UPSC civil servants are in limbo

📍Government seeks prospective application of Supreme Court verdict on OBC creamy-layer criteria to prevent ‘chaos’

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

📍 Whether National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) can enforce the implementation of constitutional reservation for the Scheduled Castes in the religious minority institutions? Examine. (UPSC, 2018, GS2)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: General issues on Environmental Ecology, Biodiversity and Climate Change. Environmental pollution and degradation.

Mains Examination: GS III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment.

What’s the ongoing story: Saying that vehicular pollution is a major contributor to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR, the Supreme Court on Friday asked why it is taking place despite all the measures put in place by the government so far. It expressed concern over the “bumper-to-bumper traffic” in the Capital, noting that it’s a “free-for-all”. To address the other issue of stubble burning, the court said farmers should be provided economic incentives and practical alternatives.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What are the major sources of air pollution in Delhi-NCR?

2. What is the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)? What are its different stages?

3. What is the role of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in controlling air pollution in the National Capital Region?

4. How can economic incentives and alternative uses of crop residue help address stubble burning?

Key Takeaways:

— The CJI said, “A major cause of the pollution is vehicular pollution.” He also highlighted the lack of an adequate public transport system to facilitate people’s movement.

— The court pointed out that vehicles registered in other states enter the Capital, but there is no mechanism to monitor their fuel use and vehicle condition merely at the point of entry.

— Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CAQM, said pollution certificates are now geo-tagged and fuel is not being given without pollution certificates. She also referred to restrictions on the entry of vehicles during the winter season, apart from BS-VI vehicles.

— According to the CAQM status report cited by amicus curiae Aparajitha Singh, stubble burning contributed 14% of Delhi’s pollution on November 5. She said the entire focus on stubble burning was problematic because Delhi was already polluted.

Do You Know:

— The National Air Quality Index (AQI) was launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on October 17, 2014, to communicate air quality information to the public in a simplified manner. It converts complex air quality data of different pollutants into a single number, nomenclature and colour.

— The AQI considers eight pollutants: PM10, PM2.5, Nitrogen Dioxide (NO₂), Sulphur Dioxide (SO₂), Carbon Monoxide (CO), Ozone (O₃), Ammonia (NH₃) and Lead (Pb). The overall AQI is determined by the worst-performing pollutant sub-index.

— The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency response mechanism for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), based on average AQI levels in Delhi. It brings together multiple stakeholders, implementing agencies and authorities to respond to deteriorating air quality. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implements the plan through specific orders, depending on prevailing and forecast air quality conditions.

The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency response mechanism for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), based on average AQI levels in Delhi. (Source: Express File Image) The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is an emergency response mechanism for the entire National Capital Region (NCR), based on average AQI levels in Delhi. (Source: Express File Image)

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Delhi pollution monitors go blank as air quality worsens ahead of Diwali

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

1. In the context of WHO Air Quality Guidelines, consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2022)

1. The 24-hour mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 15 µg/m³ and annual mean of PM2.5 should not exceed 5 µg/m3.

2. In a year, the highest levels of ozone pollution occur during the periods of inclement weather.

3. PM10 can penetrate the lung barrier and enter the bloodstream.

4. Excessive ozone in the air can trigger asthma.

Which of the statements given above are correct?

(a) 1, 3 and 4

(b) 1 and 4 only

(c) 2, 3 and 4

(d) 1 and 2 only

NATION

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Environmental and Ecology, Environmental Impact Assessment; Geography of India-rivers and drainage systems.

Mains Examination: GS III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment; Infrastructure-Energy.

What’s the ongoing story: Amid severe protests against the 11,200-MW Siang Upper project in Arunachal Pradesh, the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has recommended an in-principle forest clearance for the 1,000-MW Naying Hydroelectric Project on Siyom River, a major tributary of the Siang River.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What is the role of the Forest Advisory Committee in the forest clearance process?

2. What are the environmental and social concerns associated with large hydroelectric projects?

3. What is the significance of the Siang River Basin for India?

4. How can India balance hydropower development, ecological conservation and the concerns of local communities?

Key Takeaways:

— The Naying project is proposed to be built as a run-of-the-river project in the Shi Yomi and Siang districts, both bordering China. The estimated project cost is Rs 10,369 crore, as per submissions by NEEPCO, the project proponent.

— It will entail construction of a concrete gravity dam 138 metres high from the deepest foundation level, and an underground powerhouse complex connected through a 7.08-km-long headrace tunnel.

— The Naying Hydroelectric Project is one among at least four hydroelectric projects planned in the Siang River Basin. The Upper Siang multipurpose project is the biggest one, while Lower Siang has a capacity of 2,700 MW. The Tato-II project, with a proposed capacity of 700 MW, on Siyom River was approved by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs in August 2025.

— The Naying project’s in-principle forest clearance recommendation was for diverting 470.8 hectares of unclassed forest land for non-forest use, in an area which was categorised as “high conservation value zone” by the FAC.

— While recommending in-principle forest clearance, the FAC specified that the compensatory afforestation, which has been proposed on double the area – 942 hectares – must happen on contiguous area.

— The in-principle forest clearance approval to the Naying Hydroelectric Project comes amid rising tensions in Arunachal Pradesh’s Siang belt, with sections of the indigenous Adi community, youth leaders and riverbank residents objecting to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

— The state government maintains that the SUMP is essential to counter China’s proposed upstream dam and is a national security issue

Do You Know:

— The Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980 provides the legal framework for regulating the diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes. Under Section 2, no State Government or other authority can issue an order permitting the use of forest land for a non-forest purpose without the prior approval of the Central Government. Section 3 provides for the constitution of an Advisory Committee to advise the Central Government on granting approval under Section 2 and other matters relating to forest conservation. The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) examines forest-diversion proposals and makes recommendations to the Central Government.

— In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change clarified that the Central Government’s approval for diversion of forest land constitutes prior approval. The process is completed only after the concerned State Government or Union Territory Administration issues the final diversion order, authorising the use of forest land for the intended purpose and its transfer to the user agency.

— The Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, 2016 provides for the establishment of National and State Compensatory Afforestation Funds. These funds are used to support compensatory afforestation, regeneration of degraded forests, improvement of wildlife habitats and biodiversity conservation, among other activities. The National Authority CAMPA manages the National Fund, while State CAMPA authorities manage the respective State Funds.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Siang dam project: Planned to ‘counter China’, why it is being opposed in Arunachal

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Does tribal development in India centre around two axes, those of displacement and of rehabilitation? Give your opinion. (UPSC GS1, 2025)

EXPLAINED

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Indian Constitution-Fundamental Rights; Constitutional provisions; Criminal justice system; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Mains Examination: GS II: Structure, organisation and functioning of the Executive and the Judiciary; Government policies and interventions; Fundamental Rights; Important aspects of governance, transparency and accountability.

What’s the ongoing story: Underlining that “the Constitution does not recognize any detention dehors [outside] arrest,” the Supreme Court on Thursday (November 5) held that the 24-hour deadline to produce a person before a magistrate begins when the person is first detained and not when the investigating agency chooses to record a formal arrest. “There is no such thing called temporary disruption of liberty,” the bench said, as it set aside the Tripura High Court’s refusal of bail in a drug smuggling case.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What is the difference between arrest and detention?

2. What safeguards are provided under Article 22 of the Constitution against arbitrary arrest and detention?

3. What is the significance of the 24-hour rule for producing an arrested person before a magistrate?

4. How does the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, regulate detention during criminal investigations?

Key Takeaways:

— The court directed the magistrates to record when an accused’s liberty was first curtailed, and calculate the 24-hour deadline from that time. It said that if the person is produced before them after the deadline has passed, they must order their release.

— Magistrates should also examine whether the detention was reasonable. Even if the accused was produced within 24 hours, they can refuse remand if they find that the person was kept in custody on unreasonable grounds.

— Article 22 is a fundamental right under the Constitution that provides for an accused to be informed about the grounds of arrest and to get legal representation. Clause (2) specifically states that a person “arrested and detained” shall be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours, excluding the travel time taken to reach the court.

— The court said that because both the terms are joined together, they are synonymous. The court held that the “sacrosanct” 24-hour countdown to produce the person before a magistrate would begin the moment their liberty is curtailed. The only time period that is excluded from the 24 hour limit is the journey to the magistrate.

— The court said that “remand is never a mechanical exercise” and held that if there is an unexplained gap that exists within the 24-hour window, magistrates are allowed to decline the police remand on the ground of unreasonableness alone.

— The bench also linked the 24-hour limit to the need to prevent custodial violence, noting that the “worst violations of human rights take place during the course of investigation”

Do You Know:

— Article 21 of the Constitution guarantees the protection of life and personal liberty. It states that no person shall be deprived of their life or personal liberty except according to the procedure established by law.

— Article 22 provides safeguards against arbitrary arrest and detention. Under Article 22(1), an arrested person must be informed of the grounds of arrest and cannot be denied the right to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner of their choice. Article 22(2) requires every person arrested and detained in custody to be produced before the nearest magistrate within 24 hours, excluding the time necessary for the journey. Detention beyond this period requires the authority of a magistrate.

— Section 58 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, provides that a person arrested without a warrant cannot be detained for longer than what is reasonable. It also states that such detention cannot exceed 24 hours without a special order of a Magistrate under Section 187, excluding the time necessary for the journey from the place of arrest to the Magistrate’s court.

— The Supreme Court held that the 24-hour period begins when a person’s liberty is first curtailed by the authorities, not when the formal arrest is recorded. The time spent on questioning, investigation, search or seizure after the person has been taken into custody cannot be excluded from this calculation. Only the time reasonably required for the journey to the Magistrate’s court is excluded.

— In D.K. Basu v. State of West Bengal (1997), the Supreme Court laid down safeguards to be followed by police authorities during arrest and detention to prevent custodial abuse and protect human rights.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Detained over a day without court date? Supreme Court says ‘must be released’

📍Knowledge Nugget | What is the difference between arrest, detention, and preventive detention?

Previous year UPSC Prelims Question Covering similar theme:

2. Consider the following statements: (UPSC, CSE, 2023)

1. According to the Constitution of India, the Central Government has a duty to protect States from internal disturbances.

2. The Constitution of India exempts the States from providing legal counsel to a person being held for preventive detention.

3. According to the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2002, confession of the accused before the police cannot be used as evidence.

How many of the above statements are correct?

(a) Only one

(b) Only two

(c) All three

(d) None

THE IDEAS PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Agnipath Scheme; Government policies and interventions; Defence and security-related developments.

Mains Examination: GS III: Various Security forces and agencies and their mandate; Defence preparedness.

What’s the ongoing story: Sudhir Pillai writes: On November 4, the Union Cabinet approved a second, two-year engagement for the 75 per cent of Agniveers otherwise due to leave after four years. While this offers relief to around 18,000 Agniveers approaching discharge, the decision fundamentally alters the scheme’s original objectives-reducing the forces’ average age, containing pension liabilities and enabling those leaving service to transition to civilian life. If most Agniveers now serve six years, both the intended age profile and pension savings will need recalculation.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What are the objectives and key provisions of the Agnipath Scheme?

2. How does the Agnipath Scheme affect the operational preparedness and institutional experience of the armed forces?

3. Why is technical expertise and continuity important for the armed forces?

4. How can defence reforms balance pension expenditure, recruitment requirements and combat effectiveness?

Key Takeaways:

Sudhir Pillai writes:

— “Military effectiveness depends on recruits becoming skilled operators, supervisors and eventually the junior leaders on whom units rely. Each step beyond Seaman, Rifleman or Aircraftsman brings greater competence, responsibility and authority. The badges signify a professional progression, not merely seniority.”

— “Civilian reintegration is no clearer. The Chief of Defence Staff suggests that wider opportunities within the forces remove the need for reserved vacancies in the police and paramilitary forces. Yet regular absorption remains conditional. Those rejected after six years will enter the civilian job market two years older, potentially without the employment support originally promised.”

— “A diploma provides the foundations; mastery of a warship’s machinery comes through sustained training, experience and responsibility.”

— “The Cabinet cites an objective assessment but does not show whether Agnipath has delivered the force structure, competence or savings promised.”

— “Agnipath was conceived as military reform, not simply a recruitment contract. Its revision must, therefore, be judged by what it does to the institution and its capacity to fight the nation’s wars.”

— “The armed forces can purchase sophisticated machines. They cannot purchase the years of experience needed to understand them. That competence must be grown, and four years, or even six, is not enough.”

Do You Know:

— The Agnipath Scheme, launched on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youth into the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force as Agniveers for a four-year engagement, including training. Under the original framework, candidates aged 17.5–21 years were eligible.

— On November 4, 2026, the Union Cabinet approved an additional two-year engagement for the remaining 75% of Agniveers, subject to their willingness and recommendations of the armed forces. After this period, willing Agniveers will be offered enrolment as regular soldiers, subject to prescribed selection criteria. The original provision for selecting 25% after four years remains unchanged.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Big Agnipath change: 2-year extension to 75% Agniveers opens permanent service door to all

EDITORIAL PAGE

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Environmental pollution; Air Quality Index (AQI); Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP); National Clean Air Programme.

Mains Examination: GS III: Conservation, environmental pollution and degradation, environmental impact assessment; Science and Technology-developments and their applications and effects in everyday life.

What’s the ongoing story: Gufran Beig writes that Delhi’s Winter Action Plan, which commenced on November 1, includes restrictions on the entry of vehicles that do not comply with BS-IV standards, the “No PUCC, No Fuel” policy and construction curbs. However, the air turned “Very Poor” on the first day of the Action Plan. He argues that two major concerns demand attention: a shift towards airshed-based mitigation and moving away from quick fixes that create the illusion that GRAP alone can deliver meaningful and sustained reductions in air pollution.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What is an airshed-based approach to air pollution management?

2. Why is GRAP considered an emergency response mechanism rather than a long-term solution?

3. How do meteorological conditions and stubble burning influence Delhi’s air quality?

4. How can satellite-based monitoring and scientific modelling improve air-quality management?

Key Takeaways: Gufran Beig writes:

— “Proper diagnosis is the prerequisite for effective treatment, and air-pollution management is no exception.” The author highlights that NASA’s MODIS satellite sensors may miss several stubble-burning fires because their observation timings do not coincide with the actual burning periods. South Korea’s KOMPSAT-2A satellite, with its geostationary observation capability, provides a more continuous picture of agricultural fires.

— “ NIAS air-quality modelling, incorporating additional stubble-burning emissions, attributes approximately 20% of Delhi’s PM2.5 burden to stubble burning. Delhi-only approach addresses only 50–70% of the emission sources affecting the city. The NIAS study proposes an indigenous framework called AIRSHEDEM, which uses airshed-based master planning to improve source coverage.”

– “GRAP is akin to an ICU intervention for a chronic patient.” Emergency restrictions can provide immediate relief during pollution peaks but cannot replace structural, long-term emission reduction. The author identifies traffic congestion, poorly maintained roads, ineffective traffic management and open waste burning as persistent sources requiring year-round attention.”

Do You Know:

— An airshed is a geographical area within which pollutants circulate and affect air quality across administrative boundaries. Gufran Beig, argues that Delhi must move from a city-centric approach to airshed-based mitigation, as a Delhi-only strategy may address only 50–70% of the emission sources affecting the city.

— Source apportionment is a scientific method used to estimate the contribution of different sources to air pollution. It helps identify the relative contribution of vehicles, industries, road dust, construction, biomass burning and other sources. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has supported source-apportionment studies under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to identify pollution sources and prioritise mitigation measures. According to its Annual Report 2024–25, such studies had been completed in 72 cities.

—The National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) was launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in January 2019 to improve air quality through city-specific action plans. It addresses pollution from vehicles, industries, road dust, construction activities and waste burning. The PRANA portal tracks the physical and financial progress of city-level action plans.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍Delhi pollution curbs from Nov 1: What’s banned, what’s allowed under revised GRAP rules?

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Describe the key points of the revised Global Air Quality Guidelines (AQGs) recently released by the World Health Organisation (WHO). How are these different from its last update in 2005? What changes in India’s National Clean Air Programme are required to achieve these revised standards? (UPSC CSE 2021)

Syllabus:

Preliminary Examination: Foreign Direct Investment (FDI); Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999; Foreign investment regulations.

Mains Examination: GS III – Indian Economy: mobilisation of resources, growth and development; liberalisation; investment models.

What’s the ongoing story: Niharika Yadav writes that “Net FDI in India has gone down from $40 billion in FY2021 to effectively zero in FY2025.” The RBI’s draft Foreign Investment Rules seek to simplify the framework through shorter provisions, harmonised definitions and an investee-centred approach. However, she argues that these changes are insufficient without a deeper, first-principles overhaul of FEMA to address India’s restrictive approach towards foreign capital.

Key Points to Ponder:

1. What is Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and how does it contribute to economic growth?

2. What are capital account transactions under FEMA, 1999?

3. How do capital controls affect foreign investment and ease of doing business?

4. How can India balance openness to foreign investment with national security concerns?

Key Takeaways:

Niharika Yadav writes:

— “To make progress on global economic engagement, the Indian state needs to do two things. One, it should signal, loud and clear, to foreign funds evaluating competing emerging market options that capital is welcome in India. Two, it should keep the friction between a commercial decision and its execution near zero.”

— “Under Section 6 of FEMA, capital account transactions remain prohibited unless specifically permitted by the RBI or the government, so everything built above it, including the draft FI Rules, essentially serves as a schedule of exceptions to a default state of restriction.”

— “India operates an extended web of capital controls under FEMA.” Foreign capital is prohibited in sectors such as real estate business and capped in digital media, broadcasting, multi-brand retail and pensions.

— “Any restriction on capital flows should be exercised with caution, imposed temporarily, based on publicly stated objectives, and used as an emergency measure for managing macroeconomic risk.” National security screening should have adequate checks and balances.

— “India’s approach must internalise this through a first-principles overhaul of its primary foreign exchange statute.” Tactical adjustments such as the draft FI Rules are unlikely to alter the status quo without deeper reform.

Do You Know?

— The Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999 replaced the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA), 1973. It aims to facilitate external trade and payments and promote the orderly development and maintenance of the foreign exchange market in India. It came into force on June 1, 2000.

— Section 2(e) of FEMA defines a capital account transaction as one that alters the assets or liabilities, including contingent liabilities, outside India of persons resident in India, or those in India of persons resident outside India. Section 6 provides for their regulation.

— The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, is the nodal department for formulating India’s FDI policy. FDI is permitted through two routes: the automatic route, which does not require prior government approval, and the government route, which requires approval. Sectoral caps and other conditions apply.

— Press Note 3 was introduced in April 2020 to regulate foreign investment from countries sharing a land border with India. The framework required prior government approval for such investments to prevent opportunistic takeovers and acquisitions of Indian companies. In March 2026, the government revised the framework to facilitate certain investments involving non-controlling beneficial ownership from these countries.

— The RBI released the draft Foreign Exchange Management (Foreign Investment) Rules, 2026, proposing to replace the existing Foreign Exchange Management (Non-Debt Instruments) Rules, 2019. The draft seeks to simplify the regulatory framework through shorter provisions, harmonised definitions and an investee-centred approach.

Other Important Articles Covering the same topic:

📍To ease capital inflows, start with a friendlier tax regime

Previous year UPSC Mains Question Covering similar theme:

Justify the need for FDI for the developments of the Indian economy. Why is there a gap between MOUs signed and actual FDIs? Suggest remedial steps to be taken for increasing actual FDIs in India. (UPSC, GS3, 2016)

Also in News:

India Inc’s overseas investments surge 41% to Rs 16.71 lakh crore

What’s the ongoing story: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, the value of India Inc’s overseas direct investment (ODI) rose by 40.8 per cent to Rs 16.71 lakh crore at the end of March 2026, from Rs 11.87 lakh crore a year earlier.

— Indian ODI in the Emirates soared 160% to Rs 271,107 crore from Rs 104,236 crore. Debt investment increased from Rs 17,644 crore to Rs 1,52,778 crore, nearly nine times the previous year’s level.

— Singapore retained its position as the largest destination for Indian outward direct investment, with total exposure climbing 37% to Rs 352,822 crore in March 2026 from Rs 257,496 crore in March 2025. Singapore, UAE, US and UK together accounted for 63.6% of India’s overseas investment stock.

PRELIMS ANSWER KEY

1.(b) 2.(b)

For any queries and feedback, contact manas.srivastava@indianexpress.com.

Subscribe to our UPSC newsletter. Stay updated with the latest UPSC articles by joining our Telegram channel – IndianExpress UPSC Hub, and follow us on Instagram and X.