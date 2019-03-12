World Wide Web: Google celebrates 30th anniversary with animated doodle

Google Tuesday displayed an animated doodle marking the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web (WWW). The depiction showed the Earth revolving inside a computer connected to a switch on its letters.

Advertising

The World Wide Web, not to be confused with the internet, is an application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL addresses and HTTP (hypertext transfer protocol). The doodle is being promoted across the world, except for some parts of the African continent. The doodle is in the form of animation with block graphics – a reminder of how things were like in its early years. A globe in the center rotates on the desktop monitor.

Sir Tim Berners-Lee, a software engineer, developed the first web browser — WorldWideWeb.app. He submitted his proposal titled “Information Management: A Proposal” to his boss on March 12 in 1989. He had initially envisioned a large hypertext database to help his colleagues at CERN in Switzerland share information amongst multiple computers. By 1991, the external Web servers were up and running.

Today, there are nearly 2 billion websites online. The Web has been revolutionising our lives as we usher in the information age. There are approximately two billion websites online. The web is used extensively for a variety of purposes, be it checking emails, gaming, or studying.

Advertising

“There are very few innovations that have truly changed everything,” said Jeff Jaffe, CEO of the World Wide Web Consortium. “The Web is the most impactful innovation of our time.”