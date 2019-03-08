‘Shoulder to shoulder, always’: Mumbai Police’s latest post on Women’s Day is winning hearts online

Every year on March 8, the world celebrates the achievements of women and honours them for making a difference to the society and fighting for their rights. This day, known as International Women’s Day, is dedicated to women and celebrates the spirit of womanhood.

On this occasion, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve’s latest tweet is winning hearts online. Captioning it as “Shoulder to shoulder, always”, the post drove home the point that women and men should be equally treated in all spheres of life.

The creative shared by Barve also pointed out that women don’t just remain behind someone and that they are at par with their male counterparts.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Police had also tweeted a two-minute long video which featured its women cops asking them what inspires them. “Hard-working, exceptional and kindness” were some of the qualities mentioned by its women officers. The video ended with a message saying “There’s no one like a woman”.

Mumbai Police Twitter handle has more than 4 million followers and is known for its quirky and relatable posts on the social media platform.