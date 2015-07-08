Woman accuses TaxiForSure driver of masturbating while driving

The alleged incident came weeks after an Uber driver was accused of “trying to kiss and molest” a woman professional.

A woman has accused a driver of app based cab service TaxiForSure of indulging in vulgar act while driving her from South Delhi’s Saket to Faridabad.

The woman detailed her ordeal of last week on social networking sites Facebook and Twitter on July 3. However, she is yet to file any complaint with police.

The alleged incident came weeks after an Uber driver was accused of “trying to kiss and molest” a woman professional. The woman demanded that action be taken against the driver, Devinder Kumar, and he be sent to jail.

“We have not received any complaint in this regard and will act after we get a formal complaint by the victim,” said a senior police officer.

On her Facebook page, the woman wrote that she had dialed Olacab for a taxi and a TaxiForSure cab came to pick her. Olacab has acquired TaxiForSure.

During the ride while she was busy on a phone call, the driver played music loudly following which she requested it to be “mellowed”, she said.

“When I was about 25 minutes away from my destination, the driver got impatient and kept motioning something to himself. I asked him to drive properly… I noticed he was masturbating while driving,” the woman said in her post.

She said that she confronted the driver when she reached her destination. The driver, however, denied everything.

“He (the driver) had a smile on his face that will haunt me for nights to come. A psychotic man with a severe clinical imbalance for a driver is nothing but dangerous,” she said.

She said that when she called Olacab to report the incident she was directed to TaxiForSure, whose call centre executive told her that “action will be taken against the driver in 24 hours.” In her tweet, she said that she met two representatives of TaxiForSure who informed her about termination of the accused driver. She posted on Twitter:

So I met 2 reps frm @TFSCares at my office today who ensured they’ve fired the driver in question. My only question to them: Is it enough? — Miss Aurora (@LadyOldMonk) July 6, 2015

A ‘TaxiForSure’ spokesperson said, “The incident was regrettable. We have terminated the driver. He has been blacklisted by our company.”

In June, a 21-year-old Delhi woman had accused an Uber driver of “trying to kiss and molest her”.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App