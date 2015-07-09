Why must I carry my own make-up to fashion shows: Sudanese model on Instagram

A screenshot of the model’s Instagram post.

A Sudanese model named Nykhor Paul recently took to Instagram to point out her anger at the beauty industry and it’s expectations of what is considered ‘standard’ when it comes to good-looks, reports Mashable. Her post has seen over 14,000 likes on Instagram alone.

The model wrote in her post, “Dear white people in the fashion world! Please don’t take this the wrong way but it’s time you people get your sh** right when it comes to our complexion! Why do I have to bring my own makeup to a professional show when all the other white girls don’t have to do anything but show up… Don’t try to make me feel bad because I am blue black its 2015 go to Mac, Bobbi Brown, Makeup forever, Iman cosmetic, black opal, even Lancôme and Clinique carried them plus so much more. there’s so much options our there for dark skin tones today.”

She went on to add that “a good makeup artist would come prepared” and that it was insulting and disrespectful to her and her race. Nykhor wrote in her post, “I’m tired of complaining about not getting book [sic] as a black model and I’m definitely super tired of apologizing for my blackness!!!!”

Nykhor’s post points out the deep-seated prejudices that exist in the world of beauty and fashion, especially when it comes to who are dark-skinned. Flawless skin, perfect posture; it’s all part of the rigmarole and very often these definitions of beauty are limited to those who have white skin.

While Nykhor is right to point out that a lot of make-up companies have products for various skin tones, the fact that she still has to carry her own make-up shows that not too many artists in the US are ready to accommodate black models.

As the piece on Mashable notes, she is not the first to point out this issue. Even British supermodel Naomi Campbell has spoken about how the fashion industry does not “want to change their ideal” and that it should “be more open-minded to just booking a beautiful girl regardless of colour.”

See Nykhor Paul’s post on Instagram below (App users click here):

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd