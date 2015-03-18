Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018
WATCH VIDEO: A close landing at Princess Juliana Airport’s Runway 10

Approach to Runway 10 is over the water, the planes barely manage to stay clear of the airport fence.

Written by Aditi Malewar | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 11:57:29 am
Princess Juliana Airport, Caribbean Islands, Sint Maarten, History Channel, dangerous airport, dangerous landing, airport landing, Runway 10, Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal), Toncontín International Airport (Honduras), Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar), Microsoft Flight Simulator X, Planes, plane video Warning sign between runway 10 and Maho Beach (Source: Pplecke/Wikipedia)
Ever been on a plane and prayed while take-off and landing? If so, then try avoiding a visit to Caribbean islands or more specifically Sint Maarten because it is a hotspot for close landings. Approach to Runway 10 is over the water and when a plane is landing it can barely keep away from the fence of the airport.

The History Channel ranks Princess Juliana Airport as 4th most dangerous airport in the world, first three being Tenzing-Hillary Airport (Nepal), Toncontín International Airport (Honduras) and Gibraltar International Airport (Gibraltar). Fascinatingly, the airport is also featured in the game called – Microsoft Flight Simulator X.

Watch one of the most dangerous runways ever:

