‘Gross misconduct’: Two University of Lahore students expelled after proposal video goes viral

According to the University’s notification, the two students failed to attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident.

Two Lahore University students were expelled after a video of a female student proposing to her male classmate went viral on social media. In a letter issued on Friday, the varsity said that the two students “were involved in gross misconduct and violation of University rules”.

The video of the proposal shows the woman going down on one knee with a bouquet of roses in her hand, as a crowd of bystanders cheers her on. Her classmate, who appears to ‘accept’ her proposal, is seen hugging her afterwards.

According to the University’s notification, the two students failed to attend a special disciplinary committee meeting to discuss the incident. The administration then decided to expel the students and ban them from entering any of the university’s campuses, Dawn reported.

“A meeting of the Special Disciplinary Committee was held on 12-3-2021 at 10:30am in the Office of the Rector,” the notification read, adding that the students failed to appear before the committee after they were summoned.

“Furthermore, as per Section 16 […] they are debarred from entering the premises of University of Lahore and all its sub-campuses,” the letter further states. Their expulsion sparked a storm on Twitter, with several social media users criticising the university for taking such a drastic step.

A country where pedophiles are defended and protected in the name of child marriage and converting religion of little girls we are uncomfortable with two consenting adults expressing love for each other. We reduce our so called morals to a joke everyday. #UniversityOfLahore — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) March 12, 2021

You can beat, You can kill, You can abuse, You can rape but when it comes to love they say its Islamic Republic of pakistan. What is wrong in proposing someone publicly huh.#UniversityOfLahore pic.twitter.com/GSaMk0NoUR — Dani🌹 (@DanyalLaghari) March 12, 2021