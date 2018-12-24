Toggle Menu
Watch: On Christmas eve, a rendition of ‘Silent night’ by Shashi Tharoorhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/watch-on-christmas-eve-a-rendition-of-silent-night-by-shashi-tharoor-5508178/

Watch: On Christmas eve, a rendition of ‘Silent night’ by Shashi Tharoor

On the eve of Christmas today, Tharoor shared pictures of himself with revellers dressed as Santa Claus, besides also sending out a message of love and solidarity in the state.

shashi tharoor, shashi tharoor christmas, christmas eve, shashi tharoor twitter, shashi tharoor silent night, shashi tharoor kerala, christmas eve, christmas day, kerala, india news, indian express
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in Christmas spirit (Source: Twitter/ShashiTharoor)

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor Monday evening shared a video of him singing a rendition of Christmas carol ‘Silent night’ at the Mateer Memorial Church. In a video he uploaded on Twitter, Tharoor, who attended the Christmas celebrations Sunday night, is seen revelling in festivities.

On the eve of Christmas today, Tharoor shared pictures of himself with revellers dressed as Santa Claus, besides also sending out a message of love and solidarity in the state.

“Attended three different Christmas celebrations at churches in rural Amaravila. Spoke of the real message of the birth of the Son of God in a manger: our duty today to think of those who have nothing, not even a home. True Xmas spirit: the solidarity that marked the Kerala Floods,” he tweeted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android