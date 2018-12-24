Watch: On Christmas eve, a rendition of ‘Silent night’ by Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor Monday evening shared a video of him singing a rendition of Christmas carol ‘Silent night’ at the Mateer Memorial Church. In a video he uploaded on Twitter, Tharoor, who attended the Christmas celebrations Sunday night, is seen revelling in festivities.

Led the Christmas celebrations at the CSI MM Church last night with my rendition of “Silent Night”. Do listen! pic.twitter.com/BGukbUEg2r — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2018

Got into the Christmas spirit with some Santas from coastal Thiruvananthapuram! pic.twitter.com/cVcaBRacx3 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2018

On the eve of Christmas today, Tharoor shared pictures of himself with revellers dressed as Santa Claus, besides also sending out a message of love and solidarity in the state.

Attended three different Christmas celebrations at churches in rural Amaravila. Spoke of the real message of the birth of the Son ofGod in a manger: our duty today to think of those who have nothing, not even a home. True Xmas spirit: the solidarity that marked the #KeralaFloods. pic.twitter.com/4vwj7I0acq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 24, 2018

“Attended three different Christmas celebrations at churches in rural Amaravila. Spoke of the real message of the birth of the Son of God in a manger: our duty today to think of those who have nothing, not even a home. True Xmas spirit: the solidarity that marked the Kerala Floods,” he tweeted.