Watch: Naomi Osaka’s beautiful moment with young fan is melting hearts online

Naomi Osaka is all set for a showdown with the 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff for a spot in the last 16.

An adorable video of Naomi Osaka hugging a young girl is making rounds on the internet. The video, shared on Twitter by US Open Tennis, shows the 21-year-old Japanese tennis player making her way through the barricades to hug a young fan, who was reduced to tears after seeing her role model up close.

Here’s the video:

Osaka later retweeted the video saying, “Please don’t cry next time.”

Many took to Twitter to react to the beautiful moment. Netizens also appreciated Osaka’s humble gesture. Take a look at some reactions:

Osaka on Thursday cruised her way through her US open match and has made it to the third round defeating Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4. She is all set for a showdown with the 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff for a spot in the last 16.

