Watch: Naomi Osaka’s beautiful moment with young fan is melting hearts online

An adorable video of Naomi Osaka hugging a young girl is making rounds on the internet. The video, shared on Twitter by US Open Tennis, shows the 21-year-old Japanese tennis player making her way through the barricades to hug a young fan, who was reduced to tears after seeing her role model up close.

Here’s the video:

Heartwarming moments like this one is what we love to see… 🤗 @Naomi_Osaka_ | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/L5HXcVWqFF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 29, 2019

Osaka later retweeted the video saying, “Please don’t cry next time.”

Please don’t cry next time 😢😭🤗❤️ https://t.co/VGVjdOThrH — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@Naomi_Osaka_) August 29, 2019

Many took to Twitter to react to the beautiful moment. Netizens also appreciated Osaka’s humble gesture. Take a look at some reactions:

Not even gonna lie I’d probably cry meeting you too, meeting your idol is one of the greatest things in the world — Zack | Tennis (@TennisZack) August 29, 2019

pic.twitter.com/L6iwoGp8Zg — Jharrel Jerome is Emmy nominated (@shesaboutdone) August 29, 2019

Naomi is not only one of the best to hit the courts, but she has the purest of hearts — Ben (@Benjamin_Lee00) August 29, 2019

Now there’s a role model for young women and girls. Bravo. — Nona No trump (@NonaNoTrump) August 30, 2019

Total class Naomi and why I route for you. Thank you — Neil Collins (@NeilECollins) August 29, 2019

You are so special to hug your sweet fan💕💕 — Jan Purcell (@jan_purcell) August 29, 2019

LOVE 👍🏻👏🏻❤️♥️ @Naomi_Osaka_ @usopen Bravo & Congratulations Naomi. We love how you are with these young girl Tennis 🎾 Fans 👏🏻👏🏻inspiring #FutureTennisStars ⭐️❤️ — Lynette Sheldon (@SheldonLynette) August 29, 2019

Osaka on Thursday cruised her way through her US open match and has made it to the third round defeating Poland’s Magda Linette 6-2, 6-4. She is all set for a showdown with the 15-year-old American sensation Coco Gauff for a spot in the last 16.