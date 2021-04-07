Watch: ‘Mrs Sri Lanka’ leaves stage in tears after previous winner snatches crown, calls her ‘divorcee’

Pushpika De Silva waves to the audience after winning the title. Moments later, the crown was taken away from her.

Beauty queen Pushpika De Silva, who won the “Mrs Sri Lanka” 2021 title on Sunday, left the stage in tears after the crown was seized from her.

Soon after De Silva received the crown, Caroline Jurie, who was winner of the title in 2019, seized the crown from Silva claiming she was ineligible for the honour on account of being a “divorcee”.

Jurie walked on stage and told the audience, “There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced. So, I am taking my first step saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up.”

After that, De Silva walked off stage in tears as Jurie placed the crown on the first runner-up’s head.

The organisers, however, said that De Silva was not a divorcee and apologised to her. National director of Mrs Sri Lanka World, Chandimal Jayasinghe, told the BBC that the crown would be returned to De Silva.

“It was a disgrace how Caroline Jurie behaved on the stage and the Mrs World organisation has already begun an investigation on the matter,” Jaysinghe said.

De Silva said that she was separated from her husband but they were not divorced.

In a Facebook post, De Silva later said she was being treated for head injuries at the hospital and will take legal action.

In a press conference, De Silva dedicated her title to single mothers. “There are a lot of single mums like me today who are suffering in Sri Lanka. This crown is dedicated to those women, those single mums who are suffering to raise their kids alone.”

The police have questioned both Jurie and Jayasinghe over the incident.