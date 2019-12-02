Watch: Congress leader mistakenly cheers for Priyanka Chopra instead of Priyanka Gandhi

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, standing next to Surender Kumar, can be seen correcting him. (Screengrab/ANI) Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, standing next to Surender Kumar, can be seen correcting him. (Screengrab/ANI)

Former Congress MLA Surender Kumar goofed up during a public rally by mistakenly raising ‘Priyanka Chopra zindabad’ slogans instead of cheering for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Sunday.

The video went viral on social media in which the three-time Congress MLA can be heard shouting, “Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!” (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra)

#WATCH Delhi: Slogan of “Sonia Gandhi zindabad! Congress party zindabad! Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Priyanka Chopra zindabad!” (instead of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) mistakenly raised by Congress’ Surender Kr at a public rally. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra was also present.(01.12) pic.twitter.com/ddFDuZDTwH — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019

Soon after, Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, standing next to Surender Kumar, is seen correcting him. Realising his mistake, Kumar apologised and said, ‘Priyanka Gandhi zindabad”.

Thousands of tweets poured in after the video was shared online and inspired memes and jokes. Akali Dal MP Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a dig at Congress leader, saying that “it seems the whole party is pappu”.

