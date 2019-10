‘Mother of the year’: Mom helps son with cerebral palsy skateboard for first time

A video of a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy being pushed around in a specially designed skateboard is making rounds on the internet.

Joao Vincente, who lives in Brazil, has a permanent movement disorder caused by a stroke when he was just two years old. In order to fulfil his dream of skateboarding, his mother, Lau, got hold of the special skateboard.

According to Lau’s Instagram post, the special board was created by Daniel Paniagua and Stevan Pinto, a physiotherapist and a psychologist, respectively. The structure, which was around Vincente, had poles for support and a skateboard attached at the bottom.

Watch the video here:

This is absolutely amazing. Nothing will stop João Vicente smiling and skating! pic.twitter.com/iyUc4k60Kh — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) October 24, 2019

In the video, Vincent can be seen standing on the attached skateboard, hanging on to the pole while his mother pushes him around the skatepark. This was his first time skateboarding.

The video has gone viral ever since it was first uploaded and gained attention from people around the world. The delighted face of Vincente in the video reminds us of how important it is to make everyone feel included, even people with disabilities. Take a look at some heartwarming comments:

