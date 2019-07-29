Watch: 10-year old learns of grandfather’s basketball skills the hard way

Toggle Menu
"My 10-year-old son still hasn't learned his lesson to never underestimate his grandfather's basketball skills!! Now he's down $20!!," the video caption said.

The video features, both the grandfather and the little boy, who seems to be basketball enthusiasts, engage in a casual game of hoops with a bet

Proving right the old adage that “age is just a number”, an elderly person recently schooled his grandson in a basketball match and even won a $20 bet. A video of the incident has gone viral, leaving netizens impressed.

The video features both the grandfather and the little boy, who seem to be basketball enthusiasts. The video shows the kid and his grandfather engaging in a bet on shooting a basketball from a distance. The elderly man can be seen instructing his grandson, who ignores his advice and finally fails to shoot. However, the grandfather nets the ball in his first attempt, much to the delight of the kid and the netizens.

The post was flooded with hundreds of comments on the grandpa’s skills and some called him a “silent superstar”.

