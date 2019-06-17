Toggle Menu
Virat Kohli tweets a picture from Pakistan game with a throwback photo, and it’s going viral

On a relaxed Monday, with no matches to worry about till this weekend, Kohli tweeted a photo of him looking at the rain during the India-Pakistan match and posted a photo of him striking a similar pose about two decades ago.

Virat Kohli
India’s captain Virat Kohli laughs during a training session. (Source: AP Photo)

Captain Virat Kohli was having a ball as the Indian team beat Pakistan by 89 runs on Sunday. He was caught mimicking someone during the rain break, getting a laugh out of Vijay Shankar claiming his first wicket off his first delivery, and generally seemed to be enjoying himself on the field.

“Doing it since the early 90s,” he wrote.

One Twitter user pointed out that someone had already tweeted the picture out earlier:

But given the tweet comes right after the victory against Pakistan, most people responded with to the cricketer’s tweet with praise:

