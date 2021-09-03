‘Just like toddlers’: Panda keeper’s struggle to clean pen with cubs playing around has netizens in splits

Everything pandas do seem to be adorable, even when the cuddly animals are a cause of hindrance for their keepers trying to just get the job done. One such video of a panda nanny struggling to clean a pen of the cubs has netizens laughing out loud.

In a video going viral, a woman is seen trying to sweep off the dry leaves in the yard and neatly packing them into a basket. One may think, it might not be a difficult task. However, netizens could feel her pain as she was up against not one but four fluffy cubs either clinging on her foot or knocking the basket with their heads!

The video, originally from 2016, resurfaced once again after a popular Twitter handle shared it recently saying: “Cleaning the house with the kids around.”

Cleaning the house with the kids around.. 😅 pic.twitter.com/Kpq3opixyE — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) September 1, 2021

The cute moment captured in China’s Chengdu Research base, the main centre for the Giant Panda Breeding programme, was originally shared on their YouTube channel.

The video has once again gone viral and people can’t stop swooning over the furballs.

I would be laughing too hard to get anything done. — Joan is still sleep-tweeting (@chilehenge2) September 1, 2021

This is so fookn gorgeous.

They must be the dorkiest cutest things in the World ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — FookyFunkyMJP (@pickledog47) September 1, 2021

They obviously need some toys and things to amuse them in their pen — Alilyp (@Alilyp) September 1, 2021

I want that job, they even don’t need to pay me, i will pay them to work there — Umut Gercek (@uemuetgercek) September 2, 2021

I know giant pandas are more closely related to bears, but this is very baby raccoonlike behavior. Hilarious!😂 Also, get that poor lady some help! They need one worker to distract them and one worker to clean. 😂 — TerminatorLX🦾🏳️‍🌈✊🏽🌊🍑🖖🏽 (@TerminatorLx) September 2, 2021

Thank you for all of these wonderful images. It’s been bleak around here lately. So many of us need the sanity breaks you so gloriously provide. ❤️ — Eleanor Hudson (@ElenH1960) September 1, 2021

Are pandas actually just drunk toddlers? 🤨 — Adrienne Elly (@acelly31) September 2, 2021

Toddlers. The same in every species.

😂😍🤣 — Elle Shock (@ellentim1) September 2, 2021

Stop taking our leaves away!

I’m just glad there are so many panda babies. 🐼🐼🐼☮️💙✌️ — Peacockblue (@peacockblu) September 2, 2021

I don´t think it´s about cleaning at all, this is so hilarious, thanks for the laugh 😂💕. — Andrea Königsmann 🇪🇺 (@MsAndrea7215) September 2, 2021

Hahaha very patient lady — limma (@Limma_777) September 2, 2021

After the video took social media by storm, the keeper or nanny was identified as Mei Yan, who became interested in being a panda breeder during her internship in 2008. Back in 2016, she emerged as a social media star getting over 100,000 followers on Weibo.

Although most might feel like it is a dream job, it’s not without challenges. “I have to repeat the same tasks over and over again. I need to change into coveralls and begin cleaning as soon as I arrive. Actually, it’s a little dull,” Mei had said to People’s Daily Online.

Talking to CGTN at that time, she said: “Seeing them like that makes me feel comfortable and pleased. Panda aficionados may believe that I prefer certain pandas over others.” The keepers, on the other hand, “treat them equally, as each panda is a national treasure,” Mei said.

While the cubs are adorable, their paws and fangs are quite sharp. The keepers also broke the myth that while netizens may think pandas are cuddly and friendly, they can’t be tamed as cats and dogs. “In reality, pandas are ferocious wild animals,” she added.