Friday, September 03, 2021
‘Just like toddlers’: Panda keeper’s struggle to clean pen with cubs playing around has netizens in splits

As the video went viral, many parents said they feel the same with their toddlers while managing their household chores.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 3, 2021 6:40:21 pm
panda cute videos, baby panda videos, pandas stop nanny from cleaning, China's Chengdu Research base, cute animal baby videos, indian expressWhile the nanny tries to clear the pen, the animals kept playing with all the trash.

Everything pandas do seem to be adorable, even when the cuddly animals are a cause of hindrance for their keepers trying to just get the job done. One such video of a panda nanny struggling to clean a pen of the cubs has netizens laughing out loud.

In a video going viral, a woman is seen trying to sweep off the dry leaves in the yard and neatly packing them into a basket. One may think, it might not be a difficult task. However, netizens could feel her pain as she was up against not one but four fluffy cubs either clinging on her foot or knocking the basket with their heads!

The video, originally from 2016, resurfaced once again after a popular Twitter handle shared it recently saying: “Cleaning the house with the kids around.”

The cute moment captured in China’s Chengdu Research base, the main centre for the Giant Panda Breeding programme, was originally shared on their YouTube channel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video has once again gone viral and people can’t stop swooning over the furballs.

After the video took social media by storm, the keeper or nanny was identified as Mei Yan, who became interested in being a panda breeder during her internship in 2008. Back in 2016, she emerged as a social media star getting over 100,000 followers on Weibo.

Although most might feel like it is a dream job, it’s not without challenges. “I have to repeat the same tasks over and over again. I need to change into coveralls and begin cleaning as soon as I arrive. Actually, it’s a little dull,” Mei had said to People’s Daily Online.

Talking to CGTN at that time, she said: “Seeing them like that makes me feel comfortable and pleased. Panda aficionados may believe that I prefer certain pandas over others.” The keepers, on the other hand, “treat them equally, as each panda is a national treasure,” Mei said.

While the cubs are adorable, their paws and fangs are quite sharp. The keepers also broke the myth that while netizens may think pandas are cuddly and friendly, they can’t be tamed as cats and dogs. “In reality, pandas are ferocious wild animals,” she added.

