Saturday, July 07, 2018
This YouTuber dancing on Bollywood songs will leave you in splits

YouTuber Q Park stunned New Yorkers after he randomly started dancing on the city streets. However, it is his Bollywood dance moves that will leave you ROFL-ing!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 7, 2018 5:32:56 pm
QPark, QPark bollywood video, bollywood, hollywood, Q Park danced on popular Bollywood tracks such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhoom and more. (Source: QPark/YouTube)
YouTuber Q Park, who often posts funny videos of doing strange things in public, seems to have stumbled upon some Bollywood songs this time. In his recent video, the New York-based man was seen dancing on the streets of the city and guess what, the steps were taken from popular songs such as Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Choli Ke Peeche, Dhoom, Chammak Challo and more. It is quite amusing to note how confused the people around him look. Wondering how well he managed to copy the Bollywood steps? Watch the video here:

Do you think he did a good job mimicking the steps of Bollywood stars? Tell us in the comments section below.

