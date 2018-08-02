Youth snatches mobile phone while performing deadly ‘stunt’ on Mumbai local; detained after video goes viral

Four members of the gang have been detained by cops. Four members of the gang have been detained by cops.

Performing dangerous stunts while travelling on a local train in Mumbai, a group of young men stole a mobile phone from a commuter who was standing on the platform. Not only they snatched the phone, one from the group also recored the entire incident on a mobile camera.

The group was onboard a Harbour line train between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations and the footage has now swung the police and RPF into action. The authorities verified the footage and traced the youths. Later they were detained, news agency ANI reported.

The viral video shows these boys hanging on the door of the train and cheering and shouting. However, as the train passes through a station, one of the boys is seen snatching away a phone from the hands of a passenger on the platform.

Watch the video here:

The four people have been detained. Inquiry is underway. We will take further action after inquiry: Ajit Bartakke, senior inspector of Wadala GRP (Govt Railway Police) on viral video of four people performing stunt by hanging off the gate of a local train on #Mumbai Harbour line pic.twitter.com/PsBHkKvaXL — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2018

Earlier this year, a footage of a young man hanging from the train window in Bengaluru went viral, where the man sustained injuries performing a similar stunt. In another incident in 2016, a youth in Mumbai lost his life attempting a deadly stunt.

