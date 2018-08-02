Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry
  • Youth snatches mobile phone while performing deadly ‘stunt’ on Mumbai local; detained after video goes viral

Youth snatches mobile phone while performing deadly ‘stunt’ on Mumbai local; detained after video goes viral

The gang was onboard a Harbour line train between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations and the footage has now plunged the police and RPF in action. Four members of the gang have been detained by the police for further investigation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2018 1:46:07 pm
train stunt, mumbai train, mumbai local, mumbai train mobile stealing, youth snatch mobile, mobile thief train, viral videos, indian express, mumbai news Four members of the gang have been detained by cops.

Performing dangerous stunts while travelling on a local train in Mumbai, a group of young men stole a mobile phone from a commuter who was standing on the platform. Not only they snatched the phone, one from the group also recored the entire incident on a mobile camera.

The group was onboard a Harbour line train between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations and the footage has now swung the police and RPF into action. The authorities verified the footage and traced the youths. Later they were detained, news agency ANI reported.

The viral video shows these boys hanging on the door of the train and cheering and shouting. However, as the train passes through a station, one of the boys is seen snatching away a phone from the hands of a passenger on the platform.

Watch the video here:

Earlier this year, a footage of a young man hanging from the train window in Bengaluru went viral, where the man sustained injuries performing a similar stunt. In another incident in 2016, a youth in Mumbai lost his life attempting a deadly stunt.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement