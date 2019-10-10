‘You’re real. You’re not on my phone’: Heartwarming video of soldier surprising his fiancée goes viral

A heartwarming moment when a US soldier surprised his fiancée at work after being away for 10 months has gone viral on social media. Staff Sergeant Jeremy Miller, who was stationed in Ansbach, Germany decided to give his fiancée Maria Palmer, presenter and director at radio station 106.5’s, a surprise after she was informed that his flight has been delayed.

The 3.02-minute clip, which has gone viral on the internet, features Miller walking towards the radio station in his uniform and his luggage. He then goes on to wait for Palmer, who has been told by her colleagues to meet a listener in the waiting area. Clearly unaware of Miller’s presence, she is stunned to see her fiancee waiting for her.

After the long embrace, Palmer finally can be seen wiping off her tears before greeting Miller. “Hi, well you’re real, you’re not my phone!” she can be heard saying in the video.