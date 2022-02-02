Little wonder from Marwar: Young boy serenades netizens with Rajasthani folk songs

Rajasthani folk songs have a distinct melody and rhythm that have mesmerised people all over the country even if they don’t know the language. A young singer from Marwar proves this with his impeccable singing skills.

A video shared by Dev Choudhary, an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted in Gujarat’s Rajkot, shows the young boy, dressed in traditional attire, singing a folk song. He is accompanied by a person playing a dholak, an Indian drum, and another on the harmonium.

The IAS officer captioned his video, “इतनी कम उम्र में इतना शानदार गायन। हमारे मारवाड़ के लोक कलाकार”, which translates to, “Such great singing at this young age. Folk artists from our Marwar”. Many people have echoed the officer’s sentiments and appreciated the boy’s talent. A person commented on the video, “I can’t understand the meaning of the song but his voice is so cute”.

So far, the video has been viewed more than 2 lakh times and has garnered thousands of likes and retweets. As the video went viral, many people identified the young singer as Chotu Khan Manganiyar. The song in the video is assumed to be the Marwari folk song “Patngiya Udawe Rangrasiya”.

I can’t understand the meaning of song but his voice is so cute. — Native Red (@NativeRed3) February 1, 2022

God bless the young folk singer. — Manan Bhatt (@mananbhattnavy) February 1, 2022

Goosebumps! It makes me believe our Thar was so harsh in environment, god compensated us with milder souls and abundance of art. https://t.co/0n63laMBza — Mr.B (@oolkapinned) February 1, 2022

फैन आफ इंडिया राजस्थान स्टेट सैयद बहुत प्यारा वीडियो है मरुधरा के बच्चे अपनी सभ्यता संस्कृति को समझते हैं और उसको ग्रहण करते हैं वह समझते हैं कि उसका क्या महत्व है संपूर्ण संसार में मेरा नमन है इन बच्चों को जो आज के युग में भी अपनी पुरानी संस्कृति को समझते हैं और उसको अपनाते हैं — sayyed nurul hasan (@NurulSayyed) February 1, 2022

The video shows that there is no dearth of singing talent in India. Last year, an adorable video of a mother-daughter duo singing ‘Agar Tum Saath Ho’ from the 2015 film Tamasha went viral. Before that, a video of Surat resident Tanhaji Jadav and his 3-year-old son practising natya sangeet won people’s hearts.