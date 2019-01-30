‘You can never repay parents’ debts’: Bengali bride wins hearts challenging traditions

Marriage rituals are often consists of outdated traditions that make very little sense in this age. So, shattering stereotypes of a ‘crying bride’, one Bengali newlywed woman is breaking the Internet with her sassy attitude and refusing to cry while leaving her parents home.

The video of the Bengali bride donning a traditional red Benarasi saree is going viral on Facebook and has started a conversation on the platform. The footage begins with the ritual of ‘Kanakanjali’, where traditionally the bride is supposed to throw away rice to her mother saying she has ‘repaid all her debts’ — something the woman retorts and quips, you can never repay parents debts.

While leaving her home she poses for the shutterbugs donning a hearty smile, telling her parents a goodbye and that she’ll be back to her home whenever she likes!

The footage has been uploaded by various pages and on one account it has garnered nearly three million views and over 68,000 shares since Monday, when it was posted online.

Many lauded the happy ‘rebellious’ bride for telling the ‘golden truth’ about not being able to repay what parents do and many said they need more women to be inspired by her.