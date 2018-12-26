Year Ender 2018: Top 20 viral videos that broke the Internet this year

It is that time of the year again when many look back and ponder over the things that have gone by. In 2018, numerous video contents were shared on social media platforms, and some were really hard to miss. From the famous wink of Priya Prakash Varrier that captured many hearts to the Indian dancing uncle whose epic dance moves broke the Internet, there were several such videos that went viral this year. Below is a list of some of the most watched and viral videos of the year. If you have missed anything, this probably would refresh your memory.

1. Paris ‘Spiderman’ hailed hero after climbing four floors in seconds to save child

Malian immigrant Mamoudou Gassama was hailed as a hero after he climbed four storeys in a matter of seconds to save a child who was hanging from a ledge. The video of him climbing quickly to reach the child cheered on by terrified onlookers, went viral on social media, with people calling the 22-year-old a real spiderman. Read more here.

2. This Indian uncle’s dance moves on Govinda’s song are breaking the Internet

Dance performances during weddings often bring out the quirky side of the guests attending them. One such video, which went crazy viral, was that of a man dancing to Govinda’s Aap Ke Aa Jane Se at a wedding function. Many people took to social media to share the hilarious clip including actors Dia Mirza, Divya Dutta and Sandhya Menon. Read more here.

3. Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contestant shocks judges with her answer to ‘What does H2O mean’

“What does H2O mean?” This was the secondary school chemistry class question that stumped a Miss World Bangladesh 2018 contestant. Was it the pressure of participating at a national event? Quite possible but it didn’t stop the video of the exchange from going viral. Read more here.

4. This video of two Pakistani anchors ‘fighting in a newsroom’ has gone viral

A barely 30-seconds-long video showing an exasperated anchor ‘complaining’ about his co-anchor, a woman, to one of the production members has gone viral. The anchors, apparently in the middle of a break, get into a scuffle off-air when the man asks “Kaise bulletin karunga mai iske saath? (How will I do the bulletin with her?)”. Read more here.

5. Donald Trump breaks royal protocol, walks infront of Queen Elizabeth II

US President Donald Trump has concluded his first official visit to the United Kingdom, but it doesn’t look like it was quite free of gaffes — especially his meeting with the Queen. However, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s brief meeting broke not one, but several royal protocols — unwritten do’s and don’ts that must be followed when in the company of the Queen. Read more here.

6. Twitterati are crushing on this adorable Malayalam song clip on social media

A short clip — a boy looking at a girl and the latter responding to his gaze — struck a chord among many people on social media during the Valentine’s Week this year. The viral clip was a part of the newly-released song ‘Manikya Malaraya Poovi’ from the Malayalam film ‘Oru Adaar Love’ featuring actor Priya Prakash Varrier. Read more here.

7. Barack Obama’s surprise visit as Santa Claus to a children’s hospital is melting hearts online

Former US President Barack Obama’s surprise visit to a children’s hospital in America won many hearts on social media. Dressed as Santa Claus, the 57-year-old went around the hospital with a goodie bag distributing gifts to the children admitted to the Children’s National Hospital in Washington, DC. Read more here.

8. Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan heckled at UK park, Twitterati laud her for staying calm

Reham Khan, the journalist and former wife of Imran Khan, was trolled by the future Pakistan PM’s supporters ever since she released her book about her nine-month marriage to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief. During a recent interview at a park in the UK, she was heckled by a woman. Read more here.

9. Cat steals the show after crashing fashion event in Istanbul

The term “catwalk” got a new meaning at a fashion show in Turkey when a real cat literally hit the ramp. Well, no, the feline wasn’t a model invited on the stage to showcase new designs but was an intruder who couldn’t care less and sat there amid passing models, doing its own business. The incident happened in the Esmod International Fashion Show in Istanbul and the audience was more excited over the little animal’s act than the haute couture. Read more here.

10. Watch: Uttar Pradesh Police shout ‘thain thain’ to scare criminals after revolver gets jammed

A team of Uttar Pradesh policemen mimicked gunshots in order to scare a group of criminals after one of their revolvers got jammed during an encounter in Sambhal district this October. In a video released by the news agency, an assistant superintendent of police (ASP) was seen shouting “thain-thain (gunshot sounds)” and “maaro (kill) and ghero (surround)” while another policeman, was struggling to open fire as the cartridges in his revolver got stuck. Read more here.

11. Donald Trump spotted with ‘toilet paper’ stuck to his shoe. The internet can’t stop laughing

US President Donald Trump was spotted with a piece of ‘toilet paper’ stuck to one of his shoes and it has left Netizens laughing out loud. POTUS was spotted climbing up the steps to Air Force One, when someone pointed out a white paper stuck to the US president’s left heel. Read more here.

12. Ball of fire falls on Pakistani news anchor during live debate

In a bizarre incident, a ball of fire fell on a Pakistani news anchor while he was live on air and the footage of the incident took social media by storm. The anchor was moderating a live panel discussion when a ball of fire hit him out of nowhere, startling him. Read more here.

13. This baby’s adorable lip-sync video with her dad is the best thing you’ll see online

A video of a toddler lip-syncing with her dad to Maroon 5’s popular song ‘Girls Like You’ went viral this year. The adorable moment was captured by her mother and shared on Instagram and Twitter. Shared on multiple platforms by many, it reached even Adam Levine and Maroon 5 retweeted the cute video. Read more here.

14. Veena artiste playing Shankar Mahadevan’s ‘Breathless’ has left Twitterati mesmerised

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra ‏shared a video of a girl playing Shankar Mahadevan’s Breathless and the clip has left many stunned. “Some upbeat notes to end Saturday with. Veenasrivani, you left me breathless & wondering how your fingers survived that rapid-fire performance,” tweeted Mahindra. Read more here.

15. This dance group’s hard-hitting anti-rape performance is going viral

A poignant performance by a young dance troupe from Mumbai – called Feel Crew – mesmerised judges at an audition for Dance Plus 4. Set to RJ Naveed’s stirring hoax call on abortion, the seven-member all boy group left many in tears with their performance. Read more here.

16. Pakistani bureaucrat caught on camera stealing Kuwaiti delegate’s wallet

A Pakistani bureaucrat was caught on camera stealing a wallet at a high-level delegation meeting. According to a report by Dawn, the Grade 20 officer stole the wallet of a member of the Kuwaiti delegation which visited the country to discuss investment plans in Pakistan. The embarrassing act caught on CCTV camera at the Finance Ministry. Read more here.

17. Twitter is obsessed with this video of a lemon rolling down hill but no one knows why!

‘When life gives you lemons…make a lemonade’, as the saying goes, but this Twitter user had over nine million others hooked on to a huge lemon rolling down a hill. When out for a morning run, Mike Sakasegawa became so fascinated by a lemon rolling down a hill that he shot a video and posted on his Twitter page. Read more here.

18. Watch: Seal slaps a man in the face with an octopus!

Kayaker Kyle Mulin has the story of a lifetime thanks to being hit in the face with an octopus by a seal. Paddling off the coast of Kaikōura in New Zealand, Mulinder was stunned when an octopus was suddenly slammed hard in his face. Read more here.

19. Kuwaiti singer sings ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ perfectly, impresses Sushma Swaraj and Twitterati

A Kuwaiti singer surprised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who was recently in Kuwait for important bilateral meetings, by singing the bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ perfectly. During an event hosted by the Embassy of Indian in Kuwait, prominent singer Mubarak Al-Rashid sang the song on stage, and the minister was visibly impressed. Read more here.

20. Python falls through ceiling at a Chinese bank during meeting

Like a scene straight out of a horror film, a video of a big python falling from the roof while a group of people gathered for a meeting went viral on social media. The scene captured on the surveillance camera, showed the staff standing in two rows when the serpent falls suddenly out of the blue, causing panic among staff. Read more here.