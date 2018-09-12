What’s cooking: Taking a break from talks, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin made Russian pancakes topped with caviar

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping displayed their cooking skills on the sidelines of an international economic forum. As Russia and China launched one of the largest joint military exercises to date, the two leaders took a break from meetings and flaunted their culinary skills in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.
Donning blue aprons, the duo made a traditional Russian meal — pancakes, called blini, topped with red and black caviar and washed it down with shots of vodka!
The cooking challenge that took place on “Far East Street,” was to showcase the region’s cultural and economic achievements on the sidelines of the forum.
However, this not the first time the two leaders cooked together. During Putin’s China visit in June, he learned to make dumplings, and Xi had tasted it then.
