What’s cooking: Taking a break from talks, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin made Russian pancakes topped with caviar

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, prepare pancakes, as they visit an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. (Source: AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, prepare pancakes, as they visit an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia. (Source: AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jingping displayed their cooking skills on the sidelines of an international economic forum. As Russia and China launched one of the largest joint military exercises to date, the two leaders took a break from meetings and flaunted their culinary skills in Russia’s far eastern city of Vladivostok.

Donning blue aprons, the duo made a traditional Russian meal — pancakes, called blini, topped with red and black caviar and washed it down with shots of vodka!

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin toast as they taste a food, during a visit to an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (Source: AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin toast as they taste a food, during a visit to an exhibition during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. (Source: AP)

The cooking challenge that took place on “Far East Street,” was to showcase the region’s cultural and economic achievements on the sidelines of the forum.

Watch the video here:

However, this not the first time the two leaders cooked together. During Putin’s China visit in June, he learned to make dumplings, and Xi had tasted it then.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd