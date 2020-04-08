Watch: World War II veteran dances to Justin Timberlake hit, singer praises performance

The veteran who is popularly known as ‘dancing Chuck’ is quite a dancing sensation in his neighbourhood. (Source: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight/ Facebook) The veteran who is popularly known as ‘dancing Chuck’ is quite a dancing sensation in his neighbourhood. (Source: Stars and Stripes Honor Flight/ Facebook)

‘Quarantine Dance’ has become a thing on social media as more people spend home due to lockdowns to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Now, a 97-year-old veteran who took up the challenge has received praise from Justin Timberlake, the singer of the song he danced to.

US Navy pilot Chuck Franzke, who is a World War II veteran, has been under home quarantine in Wisconsin featured in a video in which he danced to Timberlake’s hit ‘Can’t stop the feeling’. Dressed in a navy blue shirt, loose jeans and cap, Franzke danced to the song on his porch.

Watch the video here:

People on social media said the dance brightened their day. Even Timberlake reacted to the video after hundreds of fans started tagging him on the video. “This just made my day,” said the singer-actor in a comment.

