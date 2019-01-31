Watch: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon dances to ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ and fans are loving it

With World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) coming to India, the already existing craze around professional wrestling has risen among fans. Moreover, the sports entertainment giants have also continued to actively expand their fan base in India, holding the first-ever WWE tryout in India this March.

However, amongst all the seriousness, is a video of WWE’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon that has gone viral on social media. Shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE India, the 2.15-minute clip features McMahon dancing to the beats of Bollywood song ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ from the movie “Ishq”.

Watch the video here:

The tweet, which has garnered over 2 thousand views, created quite some buzz on social media, with many praising McMahon’s dance moves.