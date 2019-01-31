Toggle Menu
Watch: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon dances to ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ and fans are loving ithttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/wwe-stephanie-mcmahon-dances-humko-tumse-pyaar-hai-viral-video-5563306/

Watch: WWE’s Stephanie McMahon dances to ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ and fans are loving it

A video of WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon has gone viral on social media. Shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE India, the 2.15-minute clip features McMahon dancing to the beats of Bollywood song 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the movie “Ishq”.

WWE, WWE, Stephanie McMahon dances to Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai Bollywood dance,
The tweet, which has garnered over 2 thousand views, created quite some buzz on social media, with many praising McMahon’s dance moves.

With World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) coming to India, the already existing craze around professional wrestling has risen among fans. Moreover, the sports entertainment giants have also continued to actively expand their fan base in India, holding the first-ever WWE tryout in India this March.

However, amongst all the seriousness, is a video of WWE’s chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon that has gone viral on social media. Shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE India, the 2.15-minute clip features McMahon dancing to the beats of Bollywood song ‘Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai’ from the movie “Ishq”.

Watch the video here:

The tweet, which has garnered over 2 thousand views, created quite some buzz on social media, with many praising McMahon’s dance moves.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 This Valentine's Day, a UK zoo is letting people name a cockroach after their ex
2 'How's the Josh': Kiren Rijiju rides snowmobile, uses Uri catchphrase while sharing video
3 Watch: Bengali groom arrives on a road roller to tie the knot!