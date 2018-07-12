Watch how London-based writer faked his way into Paris Fashion Week

With a bunch of Georgio Peviani jeans, this man was able to be a part of Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Vice/YouTube) With a bunch of Georgio Peviani jeans, this man was able to be a part of Paris Fashion Week. (Source: Vice/YouTube)

The Paris Fashion Week (PFW) is a prestigious event on the global fashion calendar and designers vie to be part of this week to showcase their work. A London-based writer, however, shocked everyone by gaining entry into the event presenting himself as a top designer. Oobah Butler, the writer, had earlier showed how easy it was to manipulate reviews on websites.

To gain entry into PFW, Butler picked up a knock-off brand Georgio Peviani from a local market. Then he created a website with a fake designer label. He then collected a bunch of Georgio Peviani jeans and headed to Paris.

Watch how he managed to convince everyone about being a top-notch designer.

Watch the video here:

