‘Eggcellent’: The most liked egg in the world has got a makeover and that’s going viral

Remember the picture of the humble egg that toppled Kylie Jenner’s reign on Instagram and emerging as the most liked photo on the app? Now, someone has given the ‘world record egg’ a glamorous makeover to ensure it keeps up with the TV reality star.

Russian makeup artist Sonya Miro accentuated the egg’s features with some contouring, big eye-lashes and glittery red lips — and people are in love with the egg all over again.

The egg had earlier beaten Jenner’s world record of 18 million likes for a photo. Ever since then the world has been divided into two groups: Jenner’s upset fans and admirers like singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and those who are fans of the egg.

The new video featuring the egg was originally shared on the makeup artist’s Instagram account, and shows an array of enhancements were applied to draw a face on the shell of the egg. The video was then shared on Twitter, where it has garnered over 16 million views on one account.

یعنی میخوام بگم با این همه ارایش، حتی تخم مرغ هم خوشگل میشه pic.twitter.com/bdM8De1cii — •نازنینا• (@_maripela) January 19, 2019

Many on Twitter can’t believe how good the egg looked, while others couldn’t came up with jokes about it and said they would attempt a similar makeover themselves.

the makeup wearing egg from that viral video when it sees a pan go on the stove pic.twitter.com/noHkDEqChE — 𝔍𝔞𝔠𝐤 (@jesuisjcc) January 24, 2019

Imagine u come home and ur daughter is filming a makeup tutorial on an egg — Madeline (@madelinesmoth) January 24, 2019

i know i didn’t just watch an egg get a full face of makeup AND look better than me pic.twitter.com/PXOkNUYZWo — ♛ 𝔞𝔲𝔟𝔯𝔢𝔶🍾 (@DinahReloaded) January 23, 2019

Well I won’t pretend that’s not egg-cellent or egg-citing. 😂 — Tadashiyuki (@Iam_Tadashiyuki) January 23, 2019

okay i attempted at doing makeup on an egg pic.twitter.com/eqdTOKkxsH — thomas halbert (@ThomasBeautyy) January 22, 2019

How is it that an even an egg can look better then me with makeup on?pic.twitter.com/Y7nmGRo4jj — molly (@mollyphillips09) January 23, 2019

kylie jenner: no one can beat me at doing makeup

world record egg: pic.twitter.com/m3L4QMJDIH — YUTO DAY (@bestboyiida) January 22, 2019

Throughout the entire thing i was like please please please put a wig on her and i was disappointed — Hamzah Al Asadulloh (@alasadulloh) January 22, 2019