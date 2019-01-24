Toggle Menu
‘Eggcellent’: The most liked egg in the world has got a makeover and that’s going viral

Russian makeup artist Sonya Miro accentuated the egg's feature with perfect contouring, big eye-lashes and glittery red lips -- and Netizens can't have enough of it.

The Russian make-up artist’s ‘egg-citing’ makeover has taken the Internet by storm. (Source: @sonyamiro/ Instagram)

Remember the picture of the humble egg that toppled Kylie Jenner’s reign on Instagram and emerging as the most liked photo on the app? Now, someone has given the ‘world record egg’ a glamorous makeover to ensure it keeps up with the TV reality star.

Russian makeup artist Sonya Miro accentuated the egg’s features with some contouring, big eye-lashes and glittery red lips — and people are in love with the egg all over again.

The egg had earlier beaten Jenner’s world record of 18 million likes for a photo. Ever since then the world has been divided into two groups: Jenner’s upset fans and admirers like singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, and those who are fans of the egg.

The new video featuring the egg was originally shared on the makeup artist’s Instagram account, and shows an array of enhancements were applied to draw a face on the shell of the egg. The video was then shared on Twitter, where it has garnered over 16 million views on one account.

Many on Twitter can’t believe how good the egg looked, while others couldn’t came up with jokes about it and said they would attempt a similar makeover themselves.

