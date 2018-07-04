Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Children try Brazil striker Neymar’s ‘injury stunt’ and it’s hilarious

The 20-second-clip features children running on a field each dodging their own football. However, they all drop to the ground and start pretending to be hurt the moment their coach screams out 'Neymar'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2018 5:57:24 pm
FIFA world cup 2018, Neymar, Neymar twitter reactions, brasil results, viral picture, These children drop to the ground the moment their coach calls out Neymar’s name. (Source: Finairlyanne/Twitter)
Brazil reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup by beating Mexico with a 2-0 scoreline. Though the team is getting all the praise for its performance in this crucial match, it’s striker Neymar who has created quite a buzz. The 26-year-old player is being accused of over-acting during the match. Though the Brazil forward has defended himself, it clearly has not stopped people from talking about it.

However, a video that has gone viral on social media adds a humorous touch to the incident. The 20-second-clip features children running on a field, each dodging their own football. However, they all drop to the ground and start pretending to be hurt the moment their coach screams out ‘Neymar’.

Watch the video here:

Seems like these children are not the only ones trying Neymar’s stunt. A spoof video posted by Facebook page Der Schulte features ‘Naymar’ and how he reacts to situations. Give it a watch here:

What do you think about these two Neymar variations? Tell us in the comments section below.

