Children try Brazil striker Neymar’s ‘injury stunt’ and it’s hilarious

Brazil reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup by beating Mexico with a 2-0 scoreline. Though the team is getting all the praise for its performance in this crucial match, it’s striker Neymar who has created quite a buzz. The 26-year-old player is being accused of over-acting during the match. Though the Brazil forward has defended himself, it clearly has not stopped people from talking about it.
However, a video that has gone viral on social media adds a humorous touch to the incident. The 20-second-clip features children running on a field, each dodging their own football. However, they all drop to the ground and start pretending to be hurt the moment their coach screams out ‘Neymar’.
Neymar got this kids like…… pic.twitter.com/zT7FySa5cN
— ari (@finairlyanne) July 4, 2018
Seems like these children are not the only ones trying Neymar’s stunt. A spoof video posted by Facebook page Der Schulte features ‘Naymar’ and how he reacts to situations. Give it a watch here:
