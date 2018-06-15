WATCH: Women throws off hijab after another tells her to wear it ‘correctly’

What do you have to say about this video? (Source: pgjocki/Twitter) What do you have to say about this video? (Source: pgjocki/Twitter)

Incidents of moral policing are not rare. From regular travelers to celebrities, no one is spared from the unnecessary dictation. While recently a young couple was manhandled by a group of elderly men for allegedly ‘standing too close’ in Kolkata Metro, it was Bollywood actress Priyank Chopra who was trolled for not wearing an appropriate ensemble while meeting PM Narendra Modi in Germany.

However, such incidents are not limited to India. A person with Twitter handle @ASJBaloch shared a video which featured a woman retaliating against another who probably was correcting her way of wearing the hijab. The person wrote, “#Iran🇮🇷: The moral police asks an #Iranian woman to wear her hijab correctly woman answers: ‘Who are you?’ and throws off her #hijab.#NoHijabDay.”

#Iran🇮🇷: The moral police asks an #Iranian woman to wear her hijab correctly. The Iranian woman answers:

‘Who are you?’ and throws off her #hijab.#NoHijabDay pic.twitter.com/eRj8v6iXxF — Ashraf Sherjan (@ASJBaloch) June 14, 2018

