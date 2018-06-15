Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
WATCH: Women throws off hijab after another tells her to wear it ‘correctly’

A woman, when told by another to wear her hijab 'correctly' reacts by pulling it off her head. A hijab is a veil worn by Muslim women to usually cover their head and chest.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 10:40:13 pm
hijab woman moral police video, woman hijab video, hijab viral video, women wearing hijab asked to wear it properly, viral hijab woman video, indian express, indian express news What do you have to say about this video? (Source: pgjocki/Twitter)
Incidents of moral policing are not rare. From regular travelers to celebrities, no one is spared from the unnecessary dictation. While recently a young couple was manhandled by a group of elderly men for allegedly ‘standing too close’ in Kolkata Metro, it was Bollywood actress Priyank Chopra who was trolled for not wearing an appropriate ensemble while meeting PM Narendra Modi in Germany.

ALSO READ: After Priyanka Chopra’s kickass reply to trolls, people are killing it with sarcasm on Twitter

However, such incidents are not limited to India. A person with Twitter handle @ASJBaloch shared a video which featured a woman retaliating against another who probably was correcting her way of wearing the hijab. The person wrote, “#Iran🇮🇷: The moral police asks an #Iranian woman to wear her hijab correctly woman answers: ‘Who are you?’ and throws off her #hijab.#NoHijabDay.”

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

