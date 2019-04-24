Women in sari break the Internet with their dance moves on ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’

Toggle Menu
With over one lakh views, the post was flooded with netizens admiring the two ladies. "Love this thoroughly. Such warm and freeing performance," read one of the many comments on the viral tweet.

“This is so so lovely. Graceful and yet so ecstatic. Nothing beats Saree,” read one of the many comments on the post.

Two women, dancing on the popular music track ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ from the 1980 Bollywood film Qurbani, have left netizens impressed with their moves. Shared on Twitter by a user @roykajal, the viral video clip features two women nailing the dance moves in saris.

“We women love saree and freak in it too !!! @taslimanasreen check it out, they having a ball of a time in saree … and it’s not any special occasion,” tweeted the user and in no time, the video went viral.

Watch the video here:

