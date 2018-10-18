Follow Us:
Thursday, October 18, 2018
Watch: Women dance Garba in Mumbai train, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal makes it go viral

In the undated footage shared by Goyal, the women are seen dancing inside a moving train, while one plays a song on a wireless speaker. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 18, 2018 5:12:19 pm

navratri, garba, garba video, garba on train, local train garba, women dance in train, navratri dance on train, mumbai local, indian express Dancing to desi music, the women celebrated Navatri on a local train by doing Garba.

At most times it’s difficult to get elbow room in a suburban train in Mumbai. But in a video that’s going viral thanks to India’s railway minister, a group of women is seen dancing the traditional Garba, in what looks like the ladies compartment of a suburban train.

The minister tweeted the story and wrote: “Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide!”

Watch the video here:

Netizens too were thrilled to see their excitement and many shared their own celebrations on trains.

This is not the first time a video of a Garba in a train has gone viral. Last year, during Navratri a video of group of women dancing in a train went viral.

However, it’s not just on trains. Passengers at Ahmedabad Airport too were surprised with a special Garba performance when staffers participated in a flash mob spreading festive vibe.

Also, have you seen this video of a Mumbai priest dancing the Garba?

