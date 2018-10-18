Watch: Women dance Garba in Mumbai train, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal makes it go viral

Dancing to desi music, the women celebrated Navatri on a local train by doing Garba.

At most times it’s difficult to get elbow room in a suburban train in Mumbai. But in a video that’s going viral thanks to India’s railway minister, a group of women is seen dancing the traditional Garba, in what looks like the ladies compartment of a suburban train.

In the undated footage shared by Goyal, the women are seen dancing inside a moving train, while one plays a song on a wireless speaker.

The minister tweeted the story and wrote: “Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide!”

Now this is an experience only Indian Railways can provide! pic.twitter.com/mM0fTfk89F — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 17, 2018

Netizens too were thrilled to see their excitement and many shared their own celebrations on trains.

This is truly Indian.

Whatever might be the condition, nothing can stop us from celebrating …!!! High Philosophy in simple video.#proud #Railways https://t.co/wH7ByG8Ryo — kalpesh kothale (@kalpeshkothale) October 18, 2018

That’s why our india is great nation! The festivals unite our country!! Incredible india !! — manoj bhandari (@mbhandariadv) October 17, 2018

Garba in Mumbai Local

Jai Mata Di https://t.co/nL8ilKml60 — Surendra somani (@Surendrasomani3) October 17, 2018

Just gujju things 😍 https://t.co/Ttsrj6WWNp — Prem Doshi (@StocksResearch) October 17, 2018

This is not the first time a video of a Garba in a train has gone viral. Last year, during Navratri a video of group of women dancing in a train went viral.

However, it’s not just on trains. Passengers at Ahmedabad Airport too were surprised with a special Garba performance when staffers participated in a flash mob spreading festive vibe.

Also, have you seen this video of a Mumbai priest dancing the Garba?

