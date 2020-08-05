Woman’s wig falls off as she somersaults into pool, video leaves netizens amused

“At least her hair knew not to get wet,” read one of the many reactions on the video, which has left netizens amused. “At least her hair knew not to get wet,” read one of the many reactions on the video, which has left netizens amused.

Its summer time and people can’t wait to hit the pool after months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, a visit to a nearby swimming pool turned amusing for a resident of Georgia when her friend took a dive into the water.

The video, captioned, “We told her not to do it. She didn’t listen”, has now gone viral on several social media platforms. It shows a woman standing on a diving board and preparing to jump into the pool. Moments later, as she does a somersault into the water, her wig falls off, giving bystanders a funny sight to watch.

Watch the video here:

We told her not to do it she aint listen 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/aRozh4c1E2 — mermaid. 🧜🏿‍♀️ (@sholarinco_) August 5, 2020

“At least her hair knew not to get wet,” read one of the many reactions on the video, which has left netizens amused. Here is how they responded to the viral clip:

At least her hair knew not to get wet. https://t.co/ICmHKH8YlL — calvin johnson (@c_jayheartless) August 5, 2020

Finally, a video I know that isn’t staged https://t.co/syeAOCW0OT — Big Sneaky Coochie Scout Gutta Boy Dirt🗯 (@30StephDirty) August 5, 2020

at least her wig remained safe and well 😭 https://t.co/dOiwxbcoO4 — 🇬🇭 blm (@ClNNAMONSLUT) August 5, 2020

The wig said, hell no. https://t.co/HeAX9Fl4vr — 1st Disciple (@Che_Mwawa) August 5, 2020

The screaming is it for me 😂😂 https://t.co/QdaM8jl9nA — 🇯🇲 🇭🇹 (@QuietStormi) August 5, 2020

Her wig was like miss me sis i aint getting wet for nothing😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Kbke0aF5Z8 — Akolcharssie (@akolcharssie) August 5, 2020

