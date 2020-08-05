scorecardresearch
Woman’s wig falls off as she somersaults into pool, video leaves netizens amused

The video, captioned, "We told her not to do it. She didn't listen", has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 5, 2020 3:31:56 pm
woman's wig falls off dive viral video, Gwinnett County, Georgia, funny viral video “At least her hair knew not to get wet,” read one of the many reactions on the video, which has left netizens amused.

Its summer time and people can’t wait to hit the pool after months of lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Recently, a visit to a nearby swimming pool turned amusing for a resident of Georgia when her friend took a dive into the water.

The video, captioned, “We told her not to do it. She didn’t listen”, has now gone viral on several social media platforms. It shows a woman standing on a diving board and preparing to jump into the pool. Moments later, as she does a somersault into the water, her wig falls off, giving bystanders a funny sight to watch.

Watch the video here:

“At least her hair knew not to get wet,” read one of the many reactions on the video, which has left netizens amused. Here is how they responded to the viral clip:

