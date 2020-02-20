Follow Us:
Thursday, February 20, 2020
Viral video: Woman’s impromptu rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ stuns the internet

Taken by surprise in the subway, the woman not only completed the lyrics but came up with a jaw-droppingly good performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 20, 2020 5:57:01 pm
shallow, lady gaga shallow, shallow finish the lyrics, woman subway shallow performance, viral video, indian express, The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery.

Lady Gaga’s multi-award winning song ‘Shallow’ remains popular two since since its release, and might explain why an impromptu performance of the hit by a woman in a subway has taken social media by storm. A YouTuber who was getting people to perform the ‘finish the lyrics’ challenge to a song, approached the unidentified woman but she not only completed the lines, but delivered an amazing performance of the song.

Kevin Freshwater who often gets people to perform the challenge usually has people failing miserably.

Watch the video here:

On social media many proclaimed that a star is born in a pun on the film for which the song was song. Here are some reactions:

The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery and as her rendition of the melodious song went viral, people started to share other videos of her performances of many popular hits online.

