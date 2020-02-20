Viral video: Woman’s impromptu rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ stuns the internet

The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery. The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery.

Lady Gaga’s multi-award winning song ‘Shallow’ remains popular two since since its release, and might explain why an impromptu performance of the hit by a woman in a subway has taken social media by storm. A YouTuber who was getting people to perform the ‘finish the lyrics’ challenge to a song, approached the unidentified woman but she not only completed the lines, but delivered an amazing performance of the song.

Kevin Freshwater who often gets people to perform the challenge usually has people failing miserably.

Watch the video here:

On social media many proclaimed that a star is born in a pun on the film for which the song was song. Here are some reactions:

We stan a humble talented queen — Sol (@solrodriguez) February 18, 2020

At the first riff I was…. a legend pic.twitter.com/Uxfu3h0cI2 — Andrea Di Giovanni | ADG⚡️ (@andreadgiovanni) February 18, 2020

Now I have to watch A Star Is Born for the again for the 7th time — Shikamaru cousin dem (@Agradahene) February 18, 2020

what a beautiful, talented woman ❤️ — longtimeladygaga (@Longtimeladygag) February 18, 2020

OMG! 😲 She’s incredible! Such an Amazing voice. I was speechless. 😶 — Donna Powers (@donnak831) February 20, 2020

This was honestly truly EVERYTHING! 👀👀🤯👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Autumn (@Autumn3597) February 19, 2020

Charlotte you didn’t have to snap on the tube like that damn! 🔥 https://t.co/n0x2woXHDJ — 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐬 💜💛 (@beverlysuex) February 20, 2020

Literally got chills. Like I can’t! pic.twitter.com/NPWPqZ0O0G — majin gay ✨ (@astoldbyQueon) February 18, 2020

Ok but she needs to drop the whole song now we need it — TO BILLY, BOB, BRUCE (@boochiebomb) February 19, 2020

The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery and as her rendition of the melodious song went viral, people started to share other videos of her performances of many popular hits online.

