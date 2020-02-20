Viral video: Woman’s impromptu rendition of Lady Gaga’s ‘Shallow’ stuns the internet

Lady Gaga’s multi-award winning song ‘Shallow’ remains popular two since since its release, and might explain why an impromptu performance of the hit by a woman in a subway has taken social media by storm. A YouTuber who was getting people to perform the ‘finish the lyrics’ challenge to a song, approached the unidentified woman but she not only completed the lines, but delivered an amazing performance of the song.
Kevin Freshwater who often gets people to perform the challenge usually has people failing miserably.
Watch the video here:
On social media many proclaimed that a star is born in a pun on the film for which the song was song. Here are some reactions:
We stan a humble talented queen
— Sol (@solrodriguez) February 18, 2020
At the first riff I was…. a legend pic.twitter.com/Uxfu3h0cI2
— Andrea Di Giovanni | ADG⚡️ (@andreadgiovanni) February 18, 2020
Now I have to watch A Star Is Born for the again for the 7th time
— Shikamaru cousin dem (@Agradahene) February 18, 2020
what a beautiful, talented woman ❤️
— longtimeladygaga (@Longtimeladygag) February 18, 2020
OMG! 😲 She’s incredible! Such an Amazing voice. I was speechless. 😶
— Donna Powers (@donnak831) February 20, 2020
This was honestly truly EVERYTHING! 👀👀🤯👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
— Autumn (@Autumn3597) February 19, 2020
She is amaaaaaazzzzingggggg https://t.co/K3lp0VW23m
— XishXrXsnX (@PnutButterShake) February 20, 2020
Oh my gawdddd. 😍 https://t.co/g5POQzzytW
— HeatherCG (@HClesidia) February 20, 2020
Charlotte you didn’t have to snap on the tube like that damn! 🔥 https://t.co/n0x2woXHDJ
— 𝐁𝐞𝐯𝐬 💜💛 (@beverlysuex) February 20, 2020
Literally got chills. Like I can’t! pic.twitter.com/NPWPqZ0O0G
— majin gay ✨ (@astoldbyQueon) February 18, 2020
— The Right Is Wrong (@therightiswron6) February 19, 2020
Ok but she needs to drop the whole song now we need it
— TO BILLY, BOB, BRUCE (@boochiebomb) February 19, 2020
The woman was later identified as singer Charlotte Awbery and as her rendition of the melodious song went viral, people started to share other videos of her performances of many popular hits online.
