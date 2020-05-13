A woman’s failed attempt at baking bread becomes an internet sensation

Woman’s failed attempt to bake a bread is going viral. (Source: Andres Percu Alegría/ Facebook) Woman’s failed attempt to bake a bread is going viral. (Source: Andres Percu Alegría/ Facebook)

There have been many baking fails as people attempt new dishes during lockdowns, but a mishap suffered by a woman while attempting to bake bread has people across the world in splits.

In the video shared on Facebook, the woman is seen demonstrating how to roll out a dough to make fresh bread at home. It was going well until she began flattening the bread using a rolling pin. The cutting board flipped over and the woman was left with her face covered in dough.

The undated video has been viewed over 9 million times since being posted.

Watch the video here:

“It went wrong,” she is heard saying as she moves her hands screaming, “cut it, cut it”.

In response to the video, many said that they could have faced a similar accident and that such mishaps could happen to the best of cooks.

