A woman’s failed attempt at baking bread becomes an internet sensation

There have been many baking fails as people attempt new dishes during lockdowns, but a mishap suffered by a woman while attempting to bake bread has people across the world in splits.
In the video shared on Facebook, the woman is seen demonstrating how to roll out a dough to make fresh bread at home. It was going well until she began flattening the bread using a rolling pin. The cutting board flipped over and the woman was left with her face covered in dough.
The undated video has been viewed over 9 million times since being posted.
Watch the video here:
“It went wrong,” she is heard saying as she moves her hands screaming, “cut it, cut it”.
In response to the video, many said that they could have faced a similar accident and that such mishaps could happen to the best of cooks.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.