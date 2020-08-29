Viral video: Woman performs stunt in a saree with ease, leaves netizens impressed

Many people shared the video on Twitter amazed by the front flip while wearing a saree. (Source: Parul Arora/ Instagram)

A video of a young woman performing an acrobatic move in a saree has taken social media by storm, leaving many awestruck.

The video, which is circulating on social media, shows a couple ditching their gym clothes for a suit and saree to perform the somersault. But what really caught everyone’s attention was the woman acing the forward roll and landing on her feet with ease on the gymnastic crash mattress.

The person seen in the video is a TikTok fitness model and influencer called Parul Arora from Haryana. Her Instagram profile claims she is a “National Gold Medalist Gymnast”, and often shares videos of her gymnastic stunts along with yoga routines.

Watch the video here:

The Instagram video garnered over 12 million views and has been shared by multiple accounts across social media sites. People on the app were blown away by her pulling off the stunt wearing a saree and many remarked they struggle to walk even 6-yards. Some also noticed the bandage on one of her legs and were impressed that she attempted to do this probably with an injury.

