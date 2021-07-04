Viral video: Woman who fed langur falls sick, primate turns up at home and hugs her

Forming a bond with an animal is always special. And now a video going viral has become a sweet reminder that animals never forget kindness. A video of a grey langur hugging an elderly woman has taken social media by storm and the primate’s sweet gesture has left many teary-eyed.

In a clip shared on on a Reddit sub-group, the ape is seen sitting by a senior woman lying in the bed. The caption explained that the old woman used to feed the animal regularly and she missed doing that after she had fallen sick.

When the animal missed seeing her for a few days, it got worried and turned up to check on the woman. But what really pulled at the heartstrings of people online was how the animal reached out to embrace the woman! She was also seen reciprocating the gesture by stroking the back of the animal.

Watch the video here:

The emotional moment caught on camera is not only trending on Reddit but also is widely being shared on other platforms as well. It also started a conversation about human-animal relationships.

While some said it may be common in many temple towns where monkeys interact with humans very closely, others while sharing the clip also warned that people should not try to pet or go near any animals in the wild, especially predators.