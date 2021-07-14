‘Ek baar baat karlo babu’: Woman wails outside wedding venue as lover gets married

Relationships can get quite messy, and thanks to social media, the pain may turn into viral content at click of a button. This is what happened to a woman in a Madhya Pradesh town who created a ruckus outside the wedding venue of her boyfriend.

The video captured in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, shows a young woman wailing outside a marriage hall. In the video captured by an onlooker, which is widely being shared across social media platforms, the woman can be seen shouting “Babu…Babu” desperately trying to get a chance to talk to her lover.

“Ek baar baat karlo, babu (Please talk to me once),” the woman is heard appealing as she is barred from entering the marriage hall and someone attempts to pull her away from the entrance.

Watch the video here:

The woman, who is originally from Kanpur, claimed that the lover had promised never to marry anyone else, but he cheated and got married secretly, Navbharat Times reported.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the commotion continued for about half an hour before the cops from Kotwali police station arrived at the scene and removed her. The woman told the police officers that the man had been living with her for three years “like husband and wife” and got married without informing her.

SI Shraddha Rajput asked the woman to file a complaint if she wanted to take action. However, as she refused to file an FIR or any kind of complaint, no action was taken, the report added.