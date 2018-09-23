Woman throws garbage out of her car; biker teaches her a lesson

Instead of driving by, the biker stopped next to the vehicle, picked up the trash and threw it back in the car. (Source: CGTN/Twitter) Instead of driving by, the biker stopped next to the vehicle, picked up the trash and threw it back in the car. (Source: CGTN/Twitter)

Time and again, there have been incidents where people have been caught throwing garbage out of their vehicles. While recently a video of actor Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering went viral, this time the clip is of a biker, who decided to teach a woman, littering the streets, a lesson.

Shared by CGTN, the 39-second-video features a car parked at a traffic signal in Beijing, China. Soon after the window of the car rolls down and trash is thrown from it. Noticing the littering act, a female motorcyclist decides to take things into her own hands. Instead of driving by, the biker stops her vehicle next to the car, picks up the trash and throws it back in the car.

Watch the video here:

A female motorcyclist picked up a garbage bag that thrown out by a driver in #Beijing and threw it back inside the vehicle pic.twitter.com/xbxPcQkQJH — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) September 23, 2018

Once done, she rides away while the woman in the car gets down from her vehicle.

