WATCH: In a robbery gone wrong, woman falls through ceiling of supermarket while hiding from cops

Sometimes the universe has the strangest ways to give a person his or her dues, and this failed robbery attempt could be a proof of that. Here is an incident of two thieves who got caught in a unique way while trying to escape a convenience store in Canada. The whole scene was captured on video and uploaded by CBS Los Angeles on their Twitter handle. The clip shows a man and a woman trying to escape the store after an alleged attempt to use a stolen credit card.

In the camera footage, the two are seen running around the store while dodging the cops. When the escape plan fails, the woman tries to hide in the air vent but ends up crashing on the floor. The tweet read, “OUCH! An alleged attempt to use a stolen credit card led to a chaotic chase around a convenience store in Canada that included a woman falling through the ceiling.”

Watch the video here:

OUCH! An alleged attempt to use a stolen credit card led to a chaotic chase around a convenience store in Canada that included a woman falling through the ceiling. pic.twitter.com/hZPXsQf2DP — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) June 29, 2018

What do you think about this failed robbery attempt? Tell us in the comments section below.

