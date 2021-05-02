scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 02, 2021
Most read

Woman teaches pups to pray before eating meal, sweet video will brighten your day

While the woman is seen devotedly chanting some mantras, the two dogs are seen patiently trying to wait till the prayer ends.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 2, 2021 12:49:46 pm
dog pray before meal, woman trains dog to pray before food, dogs wait for meal videos, dogs praying videos, cute dog videos, indian expressNetizens were delighted to see the well trained dogs eagerly waiting for the prayer to end. (Source: mathur_vaishali/ Twitter)

Amid all the distressing content on social media, people are looking for some respite to keep up their fight against Covid-19. Now, a sweet video of two dogs learning to pray before they enjoy their meal has delighted many online.

In a video shared on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali), two Labrador pups are seen eagerly waiting near their feeding bowls, while their owner says a prayer with folded hands. While the woman is seen devotedly chanting some mantras, the dogs patiently wait. Although at one point, one of the dogs seems to have a tough time controlling his urge to go and start munching on his meal, he hangs on waiting for a green signal — leaving all in splits.

Finally, after waiting for 30-second in the clip, as the prayer ends, the two pooches rush to finish their bowls!

“Me thinks both are good boys,” Mathur wrote online seeing their manners, adding that the dogs belong to her friend who has been teaching the pets to pray before enjoying a meal.

Netizens were delighted to see the well trained dogs eagerly waiting for the prayer to end. Many said the video made them smile on a gloomy day.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News

Advertisement
x