Woman teaches pups to pray before eating meal, sweet video will brighten your day

Amid all the distressing content on social media, people are looking for some respite to keep up their fight against Covid-19. Now, a sweet video of two dogs learning to pray before they enjoy their meal has delighted many online.
In a video shared on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali), two Labrador pups are seen eagerly waiting near their feeding bowls, while their owner says a prayer with folded hands. While the woman is seen devotedly chanting some mantras, the dogs patiently wait. Although at one point, one of the dogs seems to have a tough time controlling his urge to go and start munching on his meal, he hangs on waiting for a green signal — leaving all in splits.
Finally, after waiting for 30-second in the clip, as the prayer ends, the two pooches rush to finish their bowls!
“Me thinks both are good boys,” Mathur wrote online seeing their manners, adding that the dogs belong to her friend who has been teaching the pets to pray before enjoying a meal.
Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys. 😍@dog_rates pic.twitter.com/z5ANJDVwVn
— Vaishali Mathur (@mathur_vaishali) May 1, 2021
Netizens were delighted to see the well trained dogs eagerly waiting for the prayer to end. Many said the video made them smile on a gloomy day.
❤️ so cute!
— Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 1, 2021
0:26 – it's the best moment for me. He almost lost it 🤣😭
— Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) May 1, 2021
The big one was like most kids, almost bolting to escape prayer start chomping 😂
— Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) May 1, 2021
Awwww sweet 😍
— Shahrazad 🇳🇴 (@TamaraA92132943) May 1, 2021
That is so cute ❤️😍. They are so well trained to wait.
— INDIRA HARINATH (@HarinathIndira) May 1, 2021
Lol they can't wait to get to the food. https://t.co/WNcwtya7dN
— Cham J (@Uppercut07) May 1, 2021
We all need to learn this! https://t.co/FJebRArHh5
— Ashvanii (@ashvaniilive) May 1, 2021
Yeah. Not gonna happen in my house. Cute video tho. They are sweet pups. https://t.co/5fwkvjQtRC
— Jean Burke-Spraker (@jburkespraker) May 1, 2021
So cute, made me smile 🥰 https://t.co/frzusDLuBJ
— nidhi (@chalbeykuchbhi) May 2, 2021
