Monday, June 29, 2020
COVID19

Viral Video: Woman spits on gas station employee after he asks her to wear a mask

Tweeted by a user @Jillcattt, the 18-second video features an interaction between a female customer who was being asked to wear a mask by the employee.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 29, 2020 7:50:35 pm
woman spitting on counter gas station viral video twitter reactions, While the woman expressed anger all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to the lady.

A video of a woman spitting on a gas station employee in Colorado has triggered angry reactions online, with many slamming the woman for her actions.

Tweeted by a user @Jillcattt, the 18-second video shows an interaction between a woman customer who was being asked to put on her mask by the employee.

“I’ve been hearing about ‘Karen’ but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spits on an essential worker because he enforced the rule to wear a mask. In response, she spits on him in. I wanted to cry,” wrote the user while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral.

For the uninitiated, “Karen” is a derogatory term used in the US and other English-speaking countries referring to obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviour.

Watch the video here:

While the woman expressed scorn all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to her, while requesting other customers to shift to another counter.

