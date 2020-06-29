Viral Video: Woman spits on gas station employee after he asks her to wear a mask

While the woman expressed anger all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to the lady. While the woman expressed anger all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to the lady.

A video of a woman spitting on a gas station employee in Colorado has triggered angry reactions online, with many slamming the woman for her actions.

Tweeted by a user @Jillcattt, the 18-second video shows an interaction between a woman customer who was being asked to put on her mask by the employee.

“I’ve been hearing about ‘Karen’ but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spits on an essential worker because he enforced the rule to wear a mask. In response, she spits on him in. I wanted to cry,” wrote the user while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral.

For the uninitiated, “Karen” is a derogatory term used in the US and other English-speaking countries referring to obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviour.

Watch the video here:

I’ve been hearing about “Karen” but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spit on an essential worker bc he enforced the rule of wear a mask. In response, she spit on him in. I wanted to cry pic.twitter.com/WxKMgvJvEp — Jillcattt (@Jillcattt) June 28, 2020

While the woman expressed scorn all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to her, while requesting other customers to shift to another counter.

