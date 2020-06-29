Viral Video: Woman spits on gas station employee after he asks her to wear a mask

A video of a woman spitting on a gas station employee in Colorado has triggered angry reactions online, with many slamming the woman for her actions.
Tweeted by a user @Jillcattt, the 18-second video shows an interaction between a woman customer who was being asked to put on her mask by the employee.
“I’ve been hearing about ‘Karen’ but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spits on an essential worker because he enforced the rule to wear a mask. In response, she spits on him in. I wanted to cry,” wrote the user while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral.
For the uninitiated, “Karen” is a derogatory term used in the US and other English-speaking countries referring to obnoxious, angry, entitled, and often racist middle-aged white woman who uses her privilege to get her way or police other people’s behaviour.
Watch the video here:
I’ve been hearing about “Karen” but hadn’t been around one. I encountered one in the wild tonight and it blew my mind. She spit on an essential worker bc he enforced the rule of wear a mask. In response, she spit on him in. I wanted to cry pic.twitter.com/WxKMgvJvEp
— Jillcattt (@Jillcattt) June 28, 2020
While the woman expressed scorn all throughout the video, the worker remained calm and refused service to her, while requesting other customers to shift to another counter.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.