Woman slips while trying to board moving train in Mumbai, passengers save her life

Vigilant passengers at Mumbai’s Vasai Road Railway Junction saved the life of a woman after she fell while trying to board a moving train.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the woman trying to board the moving train when she loses her footing and falls in the gap between the train and the platform.

Seeing her stuck, many people run towards the woman and try to pull her out. After several attempts, they are finally successful in rescuing her. Following the incident, passengers and railway police officers are seen running towards the lady to check if she is fine.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers saved a woman from falling under a moving train at Vasai Road Railway Station, yesterday. (Source: CCTV at the railway station) pic.twitter.com/SBvmCWWAeU — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 44,000 views, with netizens praising the alert passengers for saving the life of the woman. However, many also criticised the lady for risking her life by trying to board a moving train.