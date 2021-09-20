scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 20, 2021
Must Read

Woman slips while trying to board moving train in Mumbai, passengers save her life

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 44,000 views, with netizens praising the alert passengers for saving the life of the woman.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: September 20, 2021 3:17:55 pm
Maharashtra, passengers rescue woman railway station viral video Maharashtra, woman falls railway track passengers save life viral clip, trending, indian express, indian express newsAfter several attempts, the passengers were able to rescue the lady.

Vigilant passengers at Mumbai’s Vasai Road Railway Junction saved the life of a woman after she fell while trying to board a moving train.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the woman trying to board the moving train when she loses her footing and falls in the gap between the train and the platform.

ALSO READ |Watch: Biker narrowly escapes after being run over by bus in Gujarat

Seeing her stuck, many people run towards the woman and try to pull her out. After several attempts, they are finally successful in rescuing her. Following the incident, passengers and railway police officers are seen running towards the lady to check if she is fine.

[Viewer discretion advised] 

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 44,000 views, with netizens praising the alert passengers for saving the life of the woman. However, many also criticised the lady for risking her life by trying to board a moving train.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 20: Latest News

Advertisement