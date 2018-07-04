Watch: Woman dragged inside water by sharks as she tried to feed them

Never feed sharks. This video shows you exactly why. (Source: Melissa Brunning/Facebook) Never feed sharks. This video shows you exactly why. (Source: Melissa Brunning/Facebook)

Exploring the wild is quite a great idea, but one should avoid getting closer to wild animals. This video of a lady being dragged inside water while she was feeding sharks is a proof of that. Melissa Brunning, who was vacationing in Dugong Bay, Australia, was in for a surprise when sharks she was feeding dragged her inside the water.

The incident was recorded on camera and since then has gone viral on social media. In the clip, four sharks can be spotted near the yacht and as Brunning bends down to feed them, one of them grabs her finger and drags her in. Fortunately, she was immediately pulled up by her friend and was safe.

Watch the video here:

Later, she posted about the incident and also stated that though it was the shark that dragged her but it was actually her fault to be feeding them in the first place. “I’m quite blown away at how this story has made it across the world! Please let me assure you all, this is NOT a shark “attack” this is me doing a silly thing and suffering a consequence. Our sharks are very precious and whilst they have always scared me to death I have a lot of respect for them. The water is their domain… and we should appreciate and admire them from a far 💕☝🏼🦈 thank you for all the beautiful messages asking if I’m ok and if my finger is oK 🙏🏼😍 #dontfeedsharks.”

Next time you are planning a trip, make sure to explore the wild carefully.

