Tuesday, March 16, 2021
‘Go slow’: Woman freaks out while paragliding for the first time, reminds all of ‘land kara de’ man

The unidentified woman was all set to have a great experience while paragliding in Khajjiar, a picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh. However, once she was in air, she freaked out, urging the tandem pilot to descend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 2:52:12 pm
paragliding fail video, woman land kara do paragliding video, paragliding khajjair video, paragliding didi video, paragliding guy female version, indian expressThe hilarious video going viral reminded many of the 2019's viral video of the 'paragliding guy'.

While trying out many adventure activities have become easier and accessible, it clearly isn’t for everyone. Paragliding, which has emerged as quite a popular experience in India in the recent years, is not everyone’s cup of tea. Two years after a man went viral in a hilarious video, repeatedly requesting the instructor to make him land, something similar happened to a woman. Now, the footage is going viral, leaving all in splits.

The unidentified woman was all set to have a mind-blowing experience in Khajjiar, a picturesque town in Himachal Pradesh. However, once she was in air, she freaked out, urging the tandem pilot to descend. Scared to even open her eyes, forget enjoying the scenic view, the video captured on a GoPro shows the woman saying: “Hilao Matt (Please don’t move)”.

As the pilot tries to change direction preparing to land, the woman is heard crying and saying: “Dheere chalao (Go slow), with many jokingly asking if she thought she was in a car.

Watch the video here:

While the pilot-instructor tries to calm her down, it doesn’t work as she continues to beg him to land, offering money — reminding all of the ‘Land Kar do’ guy, Vipin Sahu, who took social media by storm in 2019 for a similar clip. But if Sahu’s example is to be believed, he did ace paragliding earlier this year and earned plaudits online for not giving up.

The video is being widely shared on multiple travel groups and pages on Facebook and Instagram, and has got many laughs online. However, many said they can relate to her fears and said might react the same if they are in the same situation.

