Woman pushes priest off stage during mass in Brazil, video goes viral

In a bizarre incident, a woman interrupted a public mass in Brazil’s Sao Paulo as she pushed a priest off the stage in front of a big audience. The scene, which was captured on camera, has now gone viral. Ironically, the attack by the woman has also triggered a meme-fest online.

Advertising

As it happened, the country’s most popular priest, Father Marcelo Rossi was delivering a Live sermon during a ceremony at the headquarters of Canção Nova, which is a Brazilian Catholic community known for broadcasting religious material online. The unidentified woman was seen climbing up the podium and before anyone could understand she knocked Father Rossi off the stage with force. The incident left fellow priests and audience in horror even as the woman smiled.

Watch the video:

Rossi, who a Grammy-nominated Latin singer, and who is often dubbed as a “pop-star priest” has reportedly sold millions of musical records in Brazil, was giving an address during the closing ceremony of a youth camp which had an estimated 50,000 attendees.

The video took social media by storm and went viral across social media platforms, where many shared it saying the woman pushed the priest after he said in his sermon “fat women don’t go to heaven”. However, that’s not true.

Advertising

Citing the police, Brazilian news portal G1 reported the offender had travelled to the youth event from Rio de Janeiro. She is believed to have mental health problems, police noted.

In a short statement, Canção Nova said it regretted the incident, adding: “The priest is well. He was attended by the medical staff at the event and presided over the celebration to the end.” In a short video after the mass, the priest said he just suffered some pain but nothing was broken.

According to local reports, she was detained by the police but released later when Rossi decided to press no charges.

From political figures to top celebrities all were in shock and expressed concern for their favourite Pedro Rossi online. “All our solidarity with Father Marcelo Rossi,” Jair Bolsonaro, the president of Brazil, said in a tweet. “God looks [over] Brazil.”