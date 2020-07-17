Woman pranks pet dogs wearing mask, their reactions win the internet

The confusion of the dogs left many in splits online as many want to try out the prank on their pets. (Jade the Sable GSD/ Facebook) The confusion of the dogs left many in splits online as many want to try out the prank on their pets. (Jade the Sable GSD/ Facebook)

A woman decided to trick her two dogs wearing a dog mask and the baffled reactions of her pets are being widely shared on social media.

Jade and Jasper — two German Shepherds living in Ottawa, Ontario — were pranked by their owner Karen, who decided to wear a mask of the same breed. She even tried barking and scaring them. The dogs seemed startled by the change in appearance, and confused by their owner’s smell and touch.

The video, which comes with interpretations of the dogs actions, is a hit on Facebook and YouTube.

Watch the video here:

People on social media loved the reactions of the two pets. Some dog lovers said they would like to try a similar trick on their pets to see how they react.

